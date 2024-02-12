February 12, 2024


It was a celebrity-filled Super Bowl.

We saw Tim Cook striking a power stance. We saw Taylor Swift picking her nails and slamming a drink. And we saw Jack Dorsey in a t-shirt that’s making waves on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Dorsey — the cofounder and former CEO of the platform — was photographed in the stands sitting with Beyonce and Jay-Z.

The tech mogul’s choice of clothing is attracting as much attention as his A-list companions (and, oh yeah, the A-list event they were at). That’s because Dorsey can be seen sporting a black t-shirt that says “Satoshi” in yellow lettering.

Two things to note here:

  1. Satoshi Nakamoto is said to be the inventor of bitcoin. Very little is known about Satoshi, including, even, whether Satoshi is a person or a group of people, but he is credited with writing the original white paper on bitcoin.

  2. The shirt is a riff on the iconic Nirvana Smiley Face logo, which — much like Satoshi — has similarly apocryphal origins.

Dorsey has been a vocal supporter of bitcoin for years. In 2021, he tweeted, “Bitcoin changes *everything*…for the better.”

He was involved in a public and drawn-out spat with Vitalik Buterin, the cofounder of Ethereum, over which of the two cryptocurrencies is better.

In June 2022, he and Jay-Z launched Bitcoin Academy, a free, 12-week education course for people living in Marcy Houses, the public housing complex in Brooklyn where Jay-Z grew up.

The two have been spotted together over the years in places ranging from the Hamptons to Hawaii. In March 2021, Dorsey’s Square bought a majority stake in Jay-Z’s Tidal for nearly $300 million. (For more on that, check out this handy history of their relationship my colleague Avery Hartmans wrote a couple of years ago.)

If you were hoping to get your hands on one of those shirts yourself, Etsy, as usual, has your back. At the time of writing, though, that exact item was already in 15 carts, so if Dorsey is your personal style icon, you’d better hurry.





