It’s Your Last Chance to Join Costco for $60 and Maximize Your Business Spending

Building your own business is expensive, and it only keeps growing in cost as you expand. Just outfitting your employees with the necessary office supplies (excluding technology) costs anywhere from $922 to $1,106 per employee.

If you’d like to cut those costs down or shop more smartly, it may be wise to consider investing in a Costco Gold Star Membership, especially since it’s priced at only $60 for one year. You’ll even receive a $20 Digital Costco Shop Card* with your purchase, but you’ll have to act now before the price goes up for good.

Find office supplies, food, and tech at great values.

Costco operates over 500 warehouses nationwide that stock bulk merchandise from brand-name snacks and pre-made meals to brand-name office supplies and technology. With its variety of products, you’ll find that Costco is the ultimate one-stop shop for your business.

If you’re shopping at a brick-and-mortar location, don’t forget to take advantage of Costco’s additional services! Drop your car at the Costco Tire Center to have brand-name tires installed while you’re restocking the company drink fridge or office supplies. Pro tip: if your business has recently hit new revenue or growth goals, consider grabbing Costco’s Orange Dreamsicle Cheesecake to show your appreciation to your employees.

Or, stop by the Costco Gas Station to fill your vehicle with gasoline after checking off your restocking list. If you’re frequently traveling for work, the money you save on gas could just pay for your Costco Gold Star Membership.

Deals aren’t limited to Costco’s physical warehouses, either. As a Costco Gold Star Member, you can also enjoy savings on select items on Costco.com. Depending on your location, you could get two-day delivery or even same-day delivery to your home or business for certain purchases.

Maximize your company’s budget by shopping at Costco.

Whether you’re shopping for snacks for your office pantry, tech, or supplies like pen and paper, let Costco be your go-to destination.

New members (and former members whose memberships expired more than 18 months ago) can get a 1-year Costco Gold Star Membership for just $60. Once you’ve signed up, you’ll receive your $20 Digital Costco Shop Card* via email within two weeks. Act now, as it’s your last chance to join before the membership price goes up!

