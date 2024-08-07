Investor Questions Stump Founders on ‘Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch’

The show is Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, and it challenges contestants to pitch their company to our board of investors during a 60-second ride to the boardroom. If the investors like what they hear, the elevator doors open, and the negotiations begin. If they don’t like what they hear, the elevator goes back to the ground floor, and the entrepreneurs leave empty-handed.

Negotiations can be tricky, with investors typically digging into the weeds of every tiny facet of a business, from sales traction to overhead costs to team member qualifications. But this week, our board asked some unexpected questions that rattled contestants down to their core:

You gave a great pitch, but does that mean you have a great product?

What is to stop a big corporation from swooping in, iterating on your concept and pushing you out of business?

This intense episode has big questions — and bigger investments. Watch and learn from the entrepreneurs who can stay on their feet and convince investors to push their worries aside and take a gamble on the next big thing!

Season 11, Episode 6 Board of Investors

Marc Randolph, co-founder and first CEO of Netflix, master of scaling

Kim Perell, CEO of 100.co, serial entrepreneur and investor

Dhani Jones, former NFL player and serial entrepreneur

Season 11, Episode 6 Entrepreneurs

Aabesh De, founder of Flora, an app and device that provides care guidance for more than 10,000 types of plants.

Kalyn Johnson Chandler, founder of Effie’s Paper, a Black- and female-owned personalized stationery business.

Mario Soave, founder of CleverFi, which connects users to Wi-Fi automatically without the need for passwords.

How to Watch

Season 11 of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is presented by Amazon Business. New episodes stream on Wednesdays on Entrepreneur.com and EntrepreneurTV. Follow Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch on Facebook, YouTube and IGTV.