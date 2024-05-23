Improve Your Work Computer with Windows 11 Pro for Just $25 Through May 31

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Working on a computer can be a wonderful luxury, and it can also be a pain if you’re not able to operate as quickly, safely, or intuitively as possible. An update to your operating system can go a long way toward optimizing your business computing in those areas, and for Windows users, there’s a super affordable operating system that you should absolutely get as soon as you can.

Through 11:59 p.m. on May 31, you can get Microsoft Windows 11 Pro on sale for only $24.97 (reg. $199). An excellent way to bring old refurbished computers into the modern age, Windows 11 Pro is designed to support business and enterprise use. It features better security, collaboration tools, and new updated features that can help streamline your workday.

On the security front, Windows 11 Pro uses a combination of BitLocker encryption, Microsoft Information Protection Integration, and Windows Information Protection to help keep your data safe and workday smooth.

For collaboration, it features a wide range of tools, including virtualization tech for running multiple operating systems at a time and group policy management tools. It also comes with new updates like Windows Copilot, an AI assistant that helps streamline tasks like setting changes and getting document summaries.

Windows 11 Pro comes highly recommended with a 4.7/5-star average rating from 70 reviews on the Entrepreneur Store.

During a special price drop that runs through 11:59 p.m. on May 31, you can get Microsoft Windows 11 Pro on sale for only $24.97 (reg. $199).

StackSocial prices subject to change.