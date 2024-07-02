Illuminate Your Future With a Wonderly Lights Franchise!

July 2, 2024


3 Benefits of owning a Wonderly Lights franchise:

  1. Home-based opportunity with potential year-round income.
  2. High-quality, app-based sales technology support.
  3. Access to commercial grade products and corporate marketing.

Wonderly Lights is a franchise offering holiday and exterior lighting services, specializing in premium and professional permanent, landscape, and event lighting solutions. Established in 2022 and franchising since the same year, it is part of the Buzz Franchise Brands with headquarters in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Click Here to learn more about Wonderly Lights.

Key Facts:

  • Minimum Initial Investment: $81,545 – $114,995
  • Initial Franchise Fee: $20,000
  • Liquid Capital Required: $75,000
  • Net Worth Required: $150,000 – $200,000
  • Veteran Incentives: 20% off first-unit franchise fee
