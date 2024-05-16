Iconic Las Vegas Mirage Hotel to Shutter After 34 Years

Another Las Vegas landmark bites the dust.

The Mirage Hotel & Casino, a mainstay on the Las Vegas Strip for 34 years, will be shutting down, effective July 17, to undergo a rebranding and renovation estimated to take about three years.

The Mirage, which opened in 1989, is part of the Wynn brand and is considered one of the first luxury resorts on the Strip. The hotel was also infamously the home of the Siegfried & Roy show.

Related: Las Vegas Storms Flood Strip, Cause Casino Leaks and Damage

“Over the next two months we will bid farewell to this iconic and historic property and then we will commence an incredible transformation,” says a notice posted to the casino’s official Facebook page. “We would like to thank all team members at The Mirage for their incredible commitment and helping us provide memorable experiences for our guests.”

The resort will rebrand as the Hard Rock Las Vegas. The Hard Rock currently has over 31 hotel properties. Hard Rock Las Vegas is set to have a 700-foot tower shaped like a guitar, similar to the brand’s Hollywood, Florida location.

MGM Resorts acquired the Mirage in 2000 from Wynn but resold it in 2022 to Hard Rock International in a cash deal that cost an estimated $1.075 billion.

“We’d like to thank the Las Vegas community and team members for warmly welcoming Hard Rock after enjoying 34 years at The Mirage,” said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International in a company release. “We’d also like to thank the Unions, community leaders, local and state government organizations, and the Gaming Commission for their support and fair negotiations over the past year. Also, we are grateful to MGM for assisting with our transition.”

Related: Las Vegas Icon Tropicana Hotel To Be Demolished for Baseball

Hard Rock will pay $80 million in severance packages to laid-off employees. The company said it expects the new hotel to double the number of jobs the Mirage had and generate an estimated 2,500 construction jobs during the construction and renovation of the new resort.

Those with bookings at The Mirage past July 14 will be automatically canceled and refunded.