I Have Coached Thousands of Top Tier Gen Z Talent — Here’s What They Really Want at Work That Will Make Them Stay

As the youngest generation in the workforce, Gen Z brings unique values, preferences and expectations that necessitate a fresh approach to recruitment and early career engagement strategies. I’m the founder and CEO of hellohive — a resume and recruitment technology for students and entry-level talent — and I’ve seen this firsthand in my work with thousands of Gen Z candidates over my career.

Early career engagement has emerged as a crucial component in securing top-tier talent. By initiating connections with candidates earlier in their academic journey, organizations can cultivate a pipeline of qualified individuals positioned to make meaningful contributions upon graduation or even earlier through internship programs. The following not only streamlines the hiring process but also allows companies to identify and nurture talent tailored to their specific needs.

Strategies for attracting Gen Z candidates

Leverage digital platforms

It is important to utilize online platforms and digital channels to effectively reach Gen Z candidates. By leveraging technology, recruiters can expand their reach and engage with candidates earlier and more frequently throughout the recruitment process.

Online platforms provide equitable access to information and resources, leveling the playing field for candidates from diverse backgrounds and geographic locations. Additionally, with the shift to online resources, including virtual career fairs and digital networking events, recruiters can connect with candidates from both core and non-core schools, ensuring equal access to opportunities for all students regardless of their academic institutions or majors.

This approach fosters inclusivity and diversity in the recruitment process, allowing organizations to tap into a broader talent pool and attract top-tier candidates from various backgrounds and lived experiences.

Authentic employer culture and mission

Showcasing your company’s culture, values and purpose is essential in attracting Gen Z talent. Today’s candidates are not just looking for a job; they seek a meaningful connection with their employer. Salary has always been the most important factor when choosing a job, but Gen Z values it significantly less than every generation. Instead, they prioritize joining a company that shares their values and demonstrates their commitment to a broader set of societal challenges. Ensure that you are walking the walk and not just talking the talk when it comes to your company’s values and mission. Initiating programs such as employee resource groups (ERGs), mentorship opportunities, and nonprofit involvement will show candidates that you mean what you say. Many firms also choose to compensate ERG leaders for their efforts outside of their role descriptions and offer volunteer PTO days for individuals to more efficiently and effectively get involved.

Additionally, showcase the importance of work-life balance and how your company promotes a healthy and supportive environment for its employees. Mission-driven companies that prioritize employee well-being and social responsibility are particularly attractive to Gen Z candidates who are passionate about making a positive impact in the world.

Career development opportunities

Gen Z candidates are looking for employers who invest in their long-term success and offer opportunities for advancement. Over 67% of Gen Z candidates feel it is extremely important” or “very important” for their employer to provide career advancement opportunities. Highlight your company’s commitment to employee development through training programs, mentorship opportunities and career advancement pathways.

Highlight diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts

Spotlight initiatives that foster diversity and inclusion within your organization, showcasing your commitment to creating a welcoming and equitable workplace environment. Discuss specific programs, initiatives or policies to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and share success stories or testimonials from employees who have benefited from these initiatives.

Highlight the innovative partners and technologies that your company utilizes to support and enhance diversity and inclusion efforts. Whether it’s AI-powered recruitment platforms that mitigate bias in the hiring process, diversity analytics tools that track progress and identify areas for improvement or training sessions that promote empathy and understanding, demonstrate how technology plays a pivotal role in fostering an inclusive workplace culture.

Additionally, consider showcasing Employee Resource Group leaders who demonstrate values that align with your company while displaying DEI action within your organization. It is great to have values that closely map your diversity, equity, and inclusion goals, but proving it with actions shows potential employees that you are more than just your words. According to McKinsey, 90% of companies on the Fortune 500 list have ERGs.

Strategies for engaging Gen Z candidates

Embrace virtual events and webinars

Virtual events and webinars are key tools for capturing the attention of Gen Z candidates, offering valuable insights, and fostering meaningful networking opportunities. These platforms facilitate engagement and interaction in a digital landscape while providing employers with a scalable way to interact with the next generation of talent more equitably and cost-effectively.

Early engagement feeder programs

Early-engagement feeder programs are pivotal in cultivating a robust pipeline of internship candidates among college students and early career aspirants. These programs serve as proactive initiatives designed to engage with students early in their academic journey, offering them valuable insights into various career paths and industry landscapes.

By participating in these programs, students gain exposure to real-world experiences, professional development opportunities, and networking events, all contributing to their growth and readiness for internships. Additionally, these feeder programs foster meaningful connections between students and prospective employers, laying the groundwork for future internships and career opportunities.

Ultimately, they serve as a strategic mechanism for companies to identify and nurture top talent from diverse backgrounds, ensuring a steady influx of skilled candidates into their internship programs.

Recruiting Gen Z talent

In today’s fast-paced and dynamic job market, attracting, engaging, and retaining Gen Z talent requires a multifaceted approach that acknowledges their unique values, preferences, and expectations. By leveraging early engagement feeder programs, companies can proactively cultivate relationships with talented college students and early career applicants, laying the groundwork for future internships and career opportunities.

Retaining Gen Z talent necessitates a commitment to providing competitive compensation and benefits, fostering a supportive work environment, offering opportunities for growth and development, promoting work-life balance and recognizing and rewarding achievements.

By prioritizing these strategies, organizations can position themselves as employers of choice for Gen Z candidates, driving long-term success and sustainability in today’s evolving workforce landscape.