Have you heard of Pickleball? In all likelihood, someone you know—whether it be an older relative trying to stay active or your friend who found a fast-paced paddle sport with a social element—has either told you about it or asked for you to come play.

With easy-to-learn rules and combining elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis, pickleball has recently gained immense popularity. As the demand for pickleball facilities and services continues to grow, it’s no wonder that entrepreneurs have seized the opportunity to invest in this booming industry and sport.

Looking to join in on the fun? Or perhaps you’re an entrepreneur who has developed a love for the sport? Use these innovative franchises as a starting point.

1. Ace Pickleball Club

Ace Pickleball Club uses a member-focused approach to provide their members with the most optimal playing experience. Ace Pickleball Club transforms warehouses into pickleball havens, providing a distinct court design so players of one game don’t interfere with another game.

As a franchisee, you’re provided with expert guidance at the executive level. The best part? The executive team responsible for building Ace Pickleball Club has a proven track record with the trampoline franchise Sky Zone, so you know you’re in good hands.

2. Dill Dinkers Pickleball

Dill Dinkers Pickleball is an up-and-coming franchise that has quickly gained a reputation for its commitment to creating a welcoming and inclusive pickleball community. They offer franchisees the opportunity to build their own indoor pickleball facilities, complete with state-of-the-art courts and equipment. With a strong emphasis on social play and community engagement, Dill Dinkers Pickleball is perfect for those who want to introduce pickleball to their local area.

3. Pickleball Kingdom

Pickleball Kingdom reigns as a leading franchise known for its comprehensive approach to pickleball. Franchisees can expect an emphasis on community and state-of-the art facilities. With Pickleball Kingdom, entrepreneurs can tap into a one-stop shop for all their pickleball needs, including indoor outdoor-style courts, party rooms, equipment and even snacks and beverages.

4. Swing Courts

Originating in Canada, Swing Courts is a franchise that specializes in designing and building high-quality pickleball courts with a focus on “playing where the players play.”

Swing Courts helps franchisees create a pro-like environment, with great courts and equipment, while embracing the community aspect of the game. If you’re passionate about creating top-notch playing environments, Swing Courts might be the perfect choice for you.

5. The Picklr

The Picklr offers high-quality pickleball facilities and training academies, as well as a vibrant atmosphere for your next private event, league or tournament. The Picklr franchise model appeals to entrepreneurs who want to create a complete entertainment destination centered around pickleball, attracting both players and spectators alike.

Score big

Pickleball’s popularity continues to soar, and these top pickleball franchises are riding the wave of success. Whether you’re interested in equipment and accessories, high-quality facilities or creating a unique pickleball experience, there’s a franchise option to suit your vision.

As with any franchise opportunity, make sure to research each opportunity, consider your location and understand the local community’s needs and preferences before making your decision.