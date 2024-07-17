How to Overcome the Challenges of Remote Work in the Professional Services Industry

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The workplace today looks very different than it did 20 years ago. Enhancements in technology have enabled millions of people across the globe to access their work from anywhere. Remote and hybrid work was steadily on the rise until the Covid-19 pandemic forced employers to aggressively pursue alternatives to in-office work. Although the pandemic is mostly behind us, a majority of employees want to keep this way of working due to the benefits of schedule flexibility and enhanced work-life balance — especially when it comes to service companies. When surveyed, 65% of all employees in the U.S. want the option to work remotely, either full-time or in a hybrid arrangement.

Across the professional services industry, more and more companies are shifting their operations from a traditional office environment to virtual workplaces. There are many advantages for business owners that embrace remote work, including access to a broader talent pool, reduced overhead and operating costs and enhanced employee satisfaction and productivity.

While there are many perks to transitioning to a remote or hybrid model, it’s not without its challenges. As a company owner, it’s important to understand the hurdles that you could face along the way and how to mitigate them as you lead your team into the future.

Related: How to Transition Your Team to Remote Work

1. Creativity and innovation

For service companies, creativity and innovation are often the lifeblood of the organization. This can be challenging when you can’t get your team together to brainstorm ideas in a traditional, in-person space.

One of the best ways to mitigate this is by making sure that the team has access to technology platforms that foster a highly interactive and collaborative environment. For example, tools like Miro act as a virtual whiteboard for the team to work together in real time.

2. Communication barriers

Humans rely on a wide range of social and non-verbal cues when communicating. Communicating in a virtual environment can lead to misunderstandings and misinterpretation, which can ultimately affect the team’s ability to coordinate and successfully complete projects.

The best way to address this concern is by establishing clear communication protocols and norms for the team. For example, if you are used to the team stopping by your office with questions and concerns, you might establish office hours calls twice a week for team members to “pop in.” You may also need to establish more frequent check-ins or team meetings to make sure that everyone is on the same page.

Related: How to Manage Remote Teams to Improve Internal Communication

3. Team cohesion and culture

One of the main benefits of in-person work is driving a strong, cohesive culture across your organization. This is much more challenging in a remote environment where team members are more isolated and may feel disconnected from one another. Business owners may need to prioritize organizing regular social events, team-building activities and celebrations to recognize achievements and milestones to foster a sense of community. These activities can be done virtually, or you may opt to have occasional in-person gatherings.

Adjusting to a remote work environment can be difficult for many employees as the lines between work and home become blurred. This can make it difficult for employees to unplug from work, potentially leading to burnout or decreases in productivity. Expecting employees to be available around the clock simply because they are always in their home office is a recipe for disaster. It’s critical to establish a culture early on that embraces flexible working schedules, taking time off regularly and being mindful of interrupting evening and weekend hours.

4. Performance management and accountability

Managing your team’s performance in a remote environment can be challenging without the right tools and processes in place. Technology such as project management and performance tracking tools can help. It’s important to carefully balance performance management without becoming a micromanager. Set clear and measurable goals for each team member. Having a results-based work environment is much easier to manage without needing to constantly check on how your team members are spending their time each day.

5. Client relationship management

Having face-to-face interactions with clients is a great way to build trust and rapport. In a remote environment, it can be difficult to build and maintain relationships, especially with new clients. To fill this gap, companies may need to offer frequent progress reports in a video meeting format. This provides a “face-to-face” option while still allowing your team to be geographically dispersed.

6. Technology accessibility

Technology is the most critical element when it comes to transitioning a professional services company to a remote environment. It’s important that business owners ensure that every team member has access to the same quality technology and internet connectivity. Resources such as IT support should also be readily available if any team members encounter problems as technical issues can disrupt productivity and collaboration.

Related: Everyone Should Be Thinking Remote-First — Here’s 3 Reasons Why.

Remote and hybrid work are here to stay. Service companies that fight this trend are more likely to struggle to attract the right talent and keep their operating costs low enough to remain competitive. While you can expect bumps along the way, embracing remote work is key to building and growing a dynamic company that can navigate the many challenges that the ever-changing future brings to the business world.