How to Grab an Investor’s Attention in Your Elevator Pitch

If there is one thing founders can count on while fundraising, it’s this: You’re going to hear the word “no” a lot from investors.

But contestants on this episode of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch are undeterred by that harsh reality and show up with their game faces on, determined to turn those nos into yesses and walk out of the boardroom with life-changing investments.

Elevator Pitch viewers know the pressure doesn’t end if the pitch goes well. If you make it into the boardroom, you’re hit with a barrage of questions from investors who are ready to move on if they don’t immediately like what they hear. The key to success? Make this formula offered by Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph your mantra: “Everything you say after your initial pitch should make your business clearer, more compelling and more powerful.” Sure, it seems like simple advice, but as many contestants find out, it’s easier said than done.

Watch now to find out who lives up to the task, who walks away with big dollars and who gets sent down empty-handed. The stakes and the drama are always high on Elevator Pitch!

Season 11, Episode 4 Board of Investors

  • Marc Randolph, co-founder and first CEO of Netflix, master of scaling
  • Kim Perell, CEO of 100.co, serial entrepreneur and investor
  • Dhani Jones, Former NFL player and serial entrepreneur

Season 11, Episode 4 Entrepreneurs

  • Aspen Buckingham and Steven Jiang, co-founders of Overture.Games, an online video game where players become musicians
  • Sajil Koroth, founder of KapitalWise, a unified client acquisition and retention platform for financial institutions
  • Shawntia Lee, founder of College Thriver, a cloud-based platform that offers a personalized college guidance system for minorities

How to Watch

Season 11 of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is presented by Amazon Business. New episodes stream on Wednesdays on Entrepreneur.com and EntrepreneurTV. Follow Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch on Facebook, YouTube and IGTV.





