How to Get Into The Cantinas, Taco Bell’s Retirement Community

July 12, 2024


Billed as catering “to Gen Z’s culture that values a slower, more relaxed pace of life,” Taco Bell is launching The Cantinas, a Taco Bell-themed “early retirement community” in San Diego accessible only to its Rewards Members.

“Guests can embrace the laid-back lifestyle of retirees through activities such as morning aerobics, afternoon pickleball matches and early bird dinners, allowing fans to experience cross-generational leisure and senior-inspired recreation,” a Taco Bell spokesperson told Entrepreneur in a statement.

Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Taco Bell

Promising a “next level culinary experience” and “active living staples” such as Baja Blast and pickleball, The Cantinas is open August 17-18, 2024. The Weekend Membership is priced at $150 and includes shared overnight accommodations for the ticket holder and a guest. This membership offers complete access to amenities, recreation, dining, entertainment and more, with “afternoon naps encouraged.”

Alternatively, the Day Pass is $50 per day and grants the ticket holder and a guest full access to the grounds, recreation, dining and more from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Related: 50 Cent Once Sued Taco Bell for $4 Million. Here’s How the Fast-Food Giant Got on the Rapper’s Bad Side.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Taco Bell

Related: 10 Little-Known Facts About Taco Bell and its Journey to the Top of the Franchise 500

A Taco Bell Rewards Membership is free, and only Taco Bell Rewards Members can purchase tickets for The Cantinas. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis on July 16 at noon ET via the Taco Bell app.

This isn’t the first time the chain — the top franchise in Entrepreneur‘s 2024 Franchise 500 Ranking — has created a fully immersive experience for fans. In 2019, Taco Bell took over a hotel in exclusive Palm Springs and turned it into The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort. Described as a “Tacoasis,” the weekend experience featured everything from Taco Bell-embroidered waffle robes to taco-shaped sugar cookies left on the hotel pillows to an exclusive sampling of Taco Bell’s then-unreleased Toasted Cheddar Chalupa.

Read More: KTLA Los Angeles

0524_Franchise_Article Franchise Quiz Ad Unit v2b



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Be Careful What You Share With Buyers When Selling a Business

July 12, 2024

Nearly 50% of Parents Have Started Side Hustles: Survey

July 11, 2024

You may have missed

Retirement in the US: What should I do if I’ve already retired abroad?

Retirement in the US: What should I do if I’ve already retired abroad?

July 12, 2024

How to Get Into The Cantinas, Taco Bell’s Retirement Community

July 12, 2024
Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

July 12, 2024
Grocery prices are high how you can save money

Grocery prices are high how you can save money

July 12, 2024

Be Careful What You Share With Buyers When Selling a Business

July 12, 2024
Exploring the new world of NIL for HS athletes in Florida

Exploring the new world of NIL for HS athletes in Florida

July 12, 2024