How to Build a Strong Personal Brand

When I first ventured into the online world, I had little to no presence. Despite years of experience and a wealth of knowledge, cutting through the noise of self-proclaimed “gurus” and “experts” seemed nearly impossible.

It wasn’t until I started showing up consistently online and engaging on various platforms that I began to notice something interesting: I was unintentionally crafting my personal brand.

Why personal branding matters

It has been said that investing in yourself creates a better future. Your personal brand could very well be the most important thing you invest in.

It isn’t about vanity; it’s about defining who you are, what you stand for, and how you want to be seen by others. It’s about taking control of how you’re perceived in a world where impressions are often formed long before you even walk into the room (or log into the Zoom call).

Personal branding is the key to standing out in today’s digital landscape, where everyone seems to be shouting to be heard.

Your personal brand is what people say about you when you’re not in the room. If you are not controlling and managing your brand, others are doing it for you. When you actively work on creating your personal brand, YOU control the narrative of how others perceive you.

Here are the four components of building your personal brand:

1. Authenticity: Your brand should reflect your true self, not a manufactured image. People connect with real, relatable individuals, not an artificial persona. Authenticity builds deeper connections and trust, which are essential for long-term success.

2. Consistency: Regular engagement and maintaining a consistent message and presence across platforms is key to brand recognition. Regular posting, aligned messaging, and a consistent tone help solidify your identity and ensure that your audience knows what to expect from you.

3. Value: Your personal brand should clearly communicate what makes you stand out. Highlight the skills, knowledge, and experience that make you unique, and focus on how your expertise benefits your audience or industry.

4. Visibility: Being active on the platform(s) that matter to your audience is critical. The more visible you are on relevant social media platforms or industry-specific networks, the more opportunities you create to engage and grow your influence.

7 steps to building your personal brand

Identify what makes you unique: Reflect on your strengths, experiences, and values that set you apart. What do you naturally bring to the table that others might not? Create a personal brand statement: Craft a clear, concise statement that captures who you are and what you stand for. This will guide how you present yourself online and in person. Optimize your online presence: Choose the platforms that best align with your goals and audience. Keep in mind that it may not be your favorite platform, but you need to be where your audience is. Ensure your profiles are complete and consistently reflect your brand. As you grow and pivot, make sure your profiles are updated to reflect that. Use professional photos and compelling bios across all platforms. Engage consistently: Show up regularly on your chosen platforms. Share insights, comment on industry trends, and participate in relevant discussions. Build relationships by engaging with others’ content and supporting your network. Showcase your expertise: Create and share content that demonstrates your knowledge. Speak at events or webinars in your field. Contribute articles to industry publications or start your own blog. Network strategically: Attend industry events and conferences. Join professional associations in your field. Collaborate with others on projects or content creation. Seek feedback and evolve: Your personal brand should grow as you do, so be open to evolving your brand over time.

Where to start

Professional networks are great for showcasing your work history, skills and professional achievements. Social media, on the other hand, allows you to share insights, engage with your audience and show the human side of your brand.

Using platforms like LinkedIn or Instagram to build a personal brand isn’t about gaining followers — it’s about crafting an authentic narrative that resonates with your audience, builds trust and amplifies your expertise.

Additionally, a personal website or blog can serve as a hub for your thought leadership and portfolio. Finally, participating in industry forums allows you to demonstrate your expertise and help others through meaningful discussions.

Personal branding is about being authentically you, consistently and strategically. As Tim Ferriss noted, “Personal branding is about managing your name — even if you don’t own a business — in a world of misinformation, disinformation, and semi-permanent Google records.”

By investing time and energy into building your personal brand, you can transform your professional life. I’ve experienced this firsthand, going from almost no online presence to becoming a recognized voice in my industry, a LinkedIn ™ Top Voice and writing for major publications. These milestones didn’t happen overnight, but they are a testament to the power of consistent, authentic engagement.

Start today by defining what you want your personal brand to represent, then take small, intentional steps to bring that vision to life. Remember, investing in your personal brand is an investment in your future.

Your brand and your future, start now.