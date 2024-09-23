Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When you’re an entrepreneur, logical reasoning isn’t just an academic exercise, it’s a vital tool for making sharp decisions. Whether you’re a month into your startup journey or a decade into running your business, mastering the art of sound reasoning can significantly impact your success.

For this reason, understanding fallacies is an overlooked and underrated business skill. Fallacies can wreak unexpected havoc on your operations and even your bottom line. A seemingly small reasoning flaw has led to bankruptcy in the worst-case scenario.

Here are four common thinking traps I have personally encountered in more than 20 years as an entrepreneur and how they might affect your business.

1. Appeal to authority

Consulting experts and advisors can provide valuable insights, but over-reliance on their opinions without considering the context of your business can lead to the Appeal to Authority Fallacy. Just because someone is an authority doesn’t mean their advice fits your unique situation.

At my company, Vungle, we had a board full of seasoned investors with deep experience in ad tech. Their advice was to diversify away from gaming, which was our core market, and focus more on brand advertisers. In hindsight, this was a mistake. While their authority and experience were undeniable, the direction didn’t align with the reality of our business — 90% of our revenue came from gaming companies. Unfortunately, we spread ourselves too thin across both markets. In contrast, a competitor called AppLovin overtook us by staying fully focused on gaming. They eventually went public and are now worth over $40 billion, while Vungle sold for $780 million. I still view our exit as a massive success, but this remains a very frustrating lesson for me in the dangers of following authority without question.

The bottom line: You should always evaluate whether expert advice is relevant to your specific situation. Combine external insights with your data and experience to ensure balanced, informed decision-making.

2. Green lumber

The Green Lumber Fallacy, coined by Nassim Taleb in Antifragile, cautions against overemphasizing irrelevant details at the expense of more important factors. Early in my angel investing journey, I fell into this trap by focusing too much on startups with impressive products, neglecting critical aspects like sales, distribution and market size. While the products themselves were superior, the lack of strong distribution channels meant that these companies struggled to gain traction and ultimately failed.

Focus on the critical factors that directly influence your business’s success rather than getting lost in technical details. Ensure that your product knowledge aligns with market demands and customer needs.

3. False cause

Imagine a spike in sales during a holiday season. It might seem like a no-brainer to ramp up production for the next holiday. However, this is a classic example of the False Cause Fallacy, where you assume a direct cause-and-effect relationship between two correlated events without solid evidence.

To avoid this trap, always question the underlying reasons behind observed patterns. Analyze data comprehensively to ensure you’re not mistaking correlation for causation. Test hypotheses with a controlled approach before committing significant resources.

4. Gambler’s fallacy

The Gambler’s Fallacy is the mistaken belief that past success guarantees future results. After Vungle’s $17M Series B round, we raised our growth projections significantly, assuming the momentum would continue. However, despite aiming for 50% growth, we only managed a 15% increase the following year. Our rapid scaling presented challenges that we hadn’t fully anticipated, and this led to disappointing results.

While the following years saw our growth double, this experience taught me a valuable lesson: past performance doesn’t dictate future outcomes. Always base your projections on solid analysis, not just recent success, and stay agile to adapt to evolving circumstances.

Avoiding fallacies for better decision-making

In the whirlwind of entrepreneurship, where every decision counts, avoiding logical fallacies can be your secret weapon for success. Don’t let flawed reasoning trip you up—arm yourself with strategies that sharpen your decision-making and keep your business on the right track. Here’s how to turn potential pitfalls into powerful opportunities:

Delve into data. Don’t operate on gut feelings; instead, leverage A/B testing, market research and financial modeling to make decisions that are rock-solid and evidence-based. Before diving in headfirst, test your ideas on a smaller scale to validate their potential and minimize risk.

Question assumptions and don’t take advice at face value, even from investors or authority figures. Ensure their insights align with your day-to-day operations. Actively challenge default stances and seek diverse perspectives from your team and stakeholders who are more immersed in the operational details.

Implement decision-making frameworks. Use tools like SWOT analysis or cost-benefit analysis to ensure your choices are grounded in a comprehensive evaluation of all relevant factors.

Stay informed. Keep your edge sharp by learning about cognitive biases and documenting your decision-making process for future reflection and growth.

Embracing these practices not only boosts your decision-making prowess but also transforms the way you approach challenges. With these tools in your entrepreneurial arsenal, you’ll turn logical fallacies into stepping stones for success, steering your business toward remarkable achievements and avoiding costly missteps.