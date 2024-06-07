How This Shop Owner Turns Customers Into Loyal Advocates

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Honesty is at the heart of Steve’s Auto Care in Novato, California, a beacon of integrity in the automotive service industry. At a time when trust is as valuable as the service rendered, owner Steve Lite has built more than just a repair shop; he’s cultivated a sanctuary of honesty, where every vehicle is treated with the same care and respect as if it belonged to a relative.

Steve, a veteran mechanic with a passion for ethical business practices, and his shop have become synonymous with reliability and genuine customer care.

“What I think [about] a lot is approach. How can I save people money? Do the repair a little bit differently,” Steve said. His strategy focuses on repairing parts rather than replacing them unnecessarily, ensuring customers only pay for what is essential.

Related: How an Annoying Backbreaking Chore Sparked the Idea for This Entrepreneur’s Thriving Business

Steve’s outlook on auto repair focuses on personalized service and cost-effective solutions, avoiding unnecessary upsells for straightforward fixes. In fact, the foundation of his success is built on a commitment to honesty and transparency without the upsell tactics commonly seen in the industry.

Christine P., a customer-turned-loyal advocate, attests to Steve’s integrity. During her first visit, she experienced first-hand the honesty that Steve’s Auto Care is known for.

“He was very honest and did not overcharge. He was very honest with what services we actually needed but also what you could do,” she said. This approach both saved her money and solidified her trust in Steve’s services. Listen to the episode below to hear directly from Steve

Steve prides himself on treating his customers like family, a principle that resonates deeply within the community. By prioritizing ethical service over quick profits, he not only fosters a loyal customer base but also sets a standard for what automotive care should be.

Initially drawn to Steve’s shop by stellar Yelp reviews highlighting his honesty, Christine’s first interaction set the standard for subsequent visits. “He was very prompt, courteous, and honest,” Christine said in her review, praising the owner for significantly reducing her brake repair estimate from another mechanic.

Steve’s ability to connect personally with customers, and understand their needs and concerns plays a central role in his business model. Upon her first visit, Christine found that Steve’s reputation for transparency was well deserved.

Related: The Simple Thing That the Owners of This Pizza Spot Do Every Day That Put Them on Yelp’s Top 100 List Three Years in a Row

“I love helping people,” Steve said. “We’re a very small shop, [and] I think I have more of a personal touch because it’s my business.” This direct involvement ensures customers feel valued and respected, not just as clients, but as part of the community Steve serves.

Christine also mentioned how communicating directly with Steve, who will be performing or overseeing the work, makes the customer experience much more straightforward. With no middleman to convey job details to the mechanic, the repair process runs smoothly and efficiently.

As Steve looks to the future, he envisions a workshop that continues to grow in its capacity to serve the community without compromising the personal touch that defines its operations.

“A lot of places only look at what they can get right now. That’s kind of the big chain store dealership mentality. ‘Let’s shear the sheep,’ we call it in this business. Well, we’re looking at just giving the sheep a haircut so they keep coming back. So it’s really looking at the big picture, creating customers for life. And I’ve had customers that have been with me [for a long time]. I’ve seen their kids from babies to now driving cars to now having families. So it’s a generational thing.”

Steve encapsulates his commitment to his customers with the philosophy that has continually guided his business. “We’re not here to just do business; we’re here to build relationships that last a lifetime. My approach is simple: Treat every customer’s car as if my own family were going to drive it. This reflects the depth of care and commitment we aim to provide at Steve’s Auto Care,” Steve said.

Steve’s Auto Care relies on these principles for success:

Prioritize integrity. Steve emphasizes the importance of honesty in every transaction, choosing to perform necessary repairs rather than upselling unnecessary services. This builds trust and customer loyalty, ensuring they return knowing they’re receiving fair treatment.

Steve emphasizes the importance of honesty in every transaction, choosing to perform necessary repairs rather than upselling unnecessary services. This builds trust and customer loyalty, ensuring they return knowing they’re receiving fair treatment. Personalize customer service. At Steve’s Auto Care, every customer interaction is personalized. Steve and his team take the time to understand and address individual concerns, which enhances the customer experience and sets the shop apart from larger, less personal competitors.

At Steve’s Auto Care, every customer interaction is personalized. Steve and his team take the time to understand and address individual concerns, which enhances the customer experience and sets the shop apart from larger, less personal competitors. Engage in your community. Steve believes in the power of local support and actively participates in community activities. This connection not only helps to strengthen community bonds but also reinforces the shop’s reputation as a trusted local business.

Steve believes in the power of local support and actively participates in community activities. This connection not only helps to strengthen community bonds but also reinforces the shop’s reputation as a trusted local business. Focus on sustainable business practices. By prioritizing repairs rather than replacements, Steve’s Auto Care saves customers money and contributes less waste, aligning with sustainable business practices that appeal to environmentally conscious consumers.

By prioritizing repairs rather than replacements, Steve’s Auto Care saves customers money and contributes less waste, aligning with sustainable business practices that appeal to environmentally conscious consumers. Empower and respect employees. Steve ensures his employees are well cared for, offering benefits and fostering a workplace culture based on respect and teamwork. By treating his team well, he ensures that this positive treatment extends to how they interact with customers.

Subscribe to Behind the Review for more from new business owners and reviewers every Thursday. Available on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Pandora and Soundcloud.

Editorial contributions by Charlotte Che and Kristi Lindahl

Related: ‘Marketing Happy Hour’ Podcast Hosts Share the Best Way to Connect With Consumers: ‘Think of Social Media Like a First Date’