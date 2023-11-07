Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Seven Reasons was built to tell a story.

Co-owned by Chef Enrique Limardo and Managing Partner Ezequiel Vázquez-Ger, the Michelin star restaurant group has a laser-focused mission to guide patrons on a culinary journey to uncover their own magical and gastronomical Seven Reasons.

Seven Reasons is not your usual dining experience; it’s an exploration of the senses, a celebration of heritage, and an invitation to embark on a gastronomic adventure.

The name Seven Reasons is deeply rooted in a belief system crafted by Chef Enrique Limardo. The mystical significance of the number seven, representing the seeker always in pursuit, led to the birth of the Seven Reasons restaurant group.

The restaurant’s name serves as a catalyst for a unique dialogue between the restaurant and its patrons, further fostering a memorable and personalized dining experience unlike any other.

“For me, the number seven is so strong in whatever sense that means in every culture.” Chef Limardo explains to Shawn Walchef of Cali BBQ Media. “Seven is the number of the seeker; a person that is always looking for more.”

The food takes guests through “a route of exquisite flavors and textures, each presented in his unique way.”

The synergy between co-founders Ezequiel Vázquez-Ger and Enrique Limardo has propelled Seven Reasons into culinary prominence, even leading to a vaunted Michelin star in 2022.

Vázquez-Ger, a passionate problem-solver, found a perfect match in Limardo’s dedication to creating exceptional food.

“I love fixing problems… there’s nothing that satisfies me more than fixing a problem,” says Vázquez-Ger. That tenacity to problem-solve couples well with Limardo’s amazing culinary talents.

“When I tried Enrique’s food and I saw his talent, I knew that opening a restaurant with him was going to be a success.”

Together, they have forged a formidable team, making Seven Reasons a force to be reckoned with in the competitive restaurant industry.

Maintaining the unique culture of Seven Reasons is paramount for them. They emphasize the importance of hiring employees who not only excel in their roles but also harbor personal ambitions to grow in their careers.

Vázquez-Ger believes in understanding the individual goals of each team member and fostering a work environment that supports their aspirations.

This commitment to understanding and supporting the personal and professional growth of the team underscores the group’s dedication to creating a holistic and thriving culinary culture and aligns well with Seven Reason’s overall vision.

“I would be very happy if, one day, someone that started working for us told us on day one that at some point he wants to own his own restaurant,” he says.

