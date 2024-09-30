How Savvy Investors Thrive During Recessions — and How You Can, Too

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When economies falter and financial systems shake, a seemingly paradoxical truth emerges: The rich get richer. During recessions and depressions, assets become available at lower prices, providing a fertile ground for savvy investors.

This phenomenon isn’t merely anecdotal; it’s a strategic, time-tested approach that the best investors have leveraged for generations. In times of high interest rates and inflation, the availability of assets increases exponentially.

Here’s why and how you can strategically capitalize on these opportunities, even when you’re not a major player.

The science of distressed assets

When the economy tumbles, numerous sellers find themselves strapped for cash. Business owners who are unable to finance their operations and are facing mounting pressures, choose to liquidate assets.

Distress pushes them to sell investments they once deemed long-term holds, often at prices much lower than their intrinsic value. This distressed selling is a goldmine for contrarian investors willing to act decisively.

Proliferation of buying opportunities

High interest rates and soaring inflation further exacerbate businesses’ financial strains, creating a fertile ground for asset acquisition. Moreover, economic downturns reveal the cyclical nature of societal decision-making.

During these times, individuals and companies often make hasty, fear-driven decisions, thereby abandoning businesses or investments that show tremendous potential in the long run. Recognizing and capitalizing on these flawed decisions can set you on the path to immense wealth accumulation.

Contrarian investing — the recession strategy

You might ask, what if the downturn continues for prolonged periods? What if the risks are too high? Being a contrarian investor means seeing opportunity where others see ruin. It means understanding that economic cycles are temporary and being willing to take calculated risks with an eye on future rewards.

Consider the recent past.

During the 2008 credit recession, government auctions of distressed properties created a flurry of opportunities. From 2010 to 2011, the market was flooded with foreclosed properties, allowing smart investors to buy real estate at rock-bottom prices.

Investors who bought during that downturn saw substantial returns as the market recovered. The same pattern held true during the Great Depression of the 1920s and many other economic downturns.

Recognizing the psychological barrier

While the strategy sounds straightforward, the psychological barrier can be the most significant hurdle. Recessions amplify fear and uncertainty, making it mentally and emotionally challenging to dive into the market. The key is to trust the cyclical nature of the economy and to overcome the paralyzing fear that you’re making a critical error.

For example, during the 1920s Great Depression, those who had the foresight and bravery to invest amidst the chaos emerged with immense wealth five years later. The lesson here is clear: To gain immensely, you must build an unwavering belief in the temporal nature of downturns.

Mastering your cash position and the mechanics of government auctions

A critical element in seizing these opportunities is maintaining a strong cash position.

Cash is your arsenal, allowing you to act swiftly when prices drop and buying opportunities arise. Unlike other times, recessions often present deeply discounted purchasing opportunities, meaning that having liquidity can give you an unbeatable edge.

During significant recessions or depressions, governments often auction properties and assets. This phenomenon was profoundly evident after the 2008 financial crisis.

Governments, public companies and even private entities found themselves dumping assets at prices far below their value. Savvy investors turned towards these auctions, recognizing the vast potential for future gains.

Real estate as a prime example

Real estate consistently exhibits notable trends during economic downturns, where foreclosures and distressed properties become common. In 2008, a plethora of cheap properties, including many foreclosed homes, flooded the market.

Smart investors who could act decisively built significant wealth. This was not just a repetition of history but a demonstration of the power of contrarian investing.

The depression in the 1920s also offered similar lessons. Investors who had the audacity to invest in properties and businesses during the darkest economic times found themselves enjoying substantial gains five years later.

The key takeaway here is that real estate, in particular, tends to rebound robustly post-recession, offering great returns.

Overcoming emotional fears

Economic downturns are synonymous with fear.

The challenge is not just in having cash but also the psychological fortitude to invest when everyone else is divesting. Fear of making a mistake can be a paralyzing factor.

Remember, the world doesn’t end with an economic downturn. It’s a phase — a phase that usually doesn’t last more than five years. Thus, understanding that the fear is temporary and can be overcome is fundamental to making astute investment decisions.

Recessions and depressions, when approached with a contrarian mindset, offer unparalleled opportunities to acquire assets at a fraction of their value. The most essential aspects to keep in mind are maintaining a strong cash position and overcoming the emotional fears associated with economic downturns. Economic cycles are temporary, but the wealth accrued from strategic investments during these times can be substantial and enduring.

The rich do get richer during economic downturns, not because of luck, but because of a strategic, calculated approach to asset acquisition. The real question is, are you ready to seize the opportunity when it arises?