How I Built a Thriving Business by Prioritizing Prevention and People

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A recent study by Northeastern University revealed that 48% of healthcare staff feel their organizations are not addressing burnout. In an industry where burnout is prevalent, I’m proud to say that our practice stands out.

Our team falls within the minority of healthcare professionals who feel genuinely valued and maintain a healthy work-life balance. This positive environment isn’t just good for our staff — it’s a critical factor in our ability to deliver compassionate, high-quality care while growing a thriving medical practice.

Conventional options are usually welcomed with raised eyebrows and skepticism, especially with technological advancements popping up every second of the day. On the contrary, my progressive education and extensive clinical experience have taught me that for a solution to work, it needs to be as natural as possible. This is backed by over a decade of practice with countless incredible opportunities to support individuals on their journey to optimal health and wellness.

I’ve seen and come to grips with complex health issues, but it’s never been short of a fulfilling experience. The immense satisfaction of witnessing patients smile, thrive and return to me for further support with positive testimonies has always filled my heart. But from a business perspective, I want to make sure that my success is a shared victory with the people who share my passion for preventing illness and providing compassionate care — my team.

This collaborative approach not only enhances patient care but also contributes to a positive, productive work environment—essential elements in building and sustaining a prosperous healthcare business.

Related: Unlock Business Resiliency By Prioritizing Your People

Define and communicate a clear mission and vision

When I embraced my calling to help people achieve optimum wellness and health, my mission was integrative and preventive medicine, prescribing drugs when necessary and providing alternative options for patients to decide their commitment.

Chronic illnesses like cancer, heart disease, diabetes and Alzheimer’s have plagued the lives of many. Whether you’ve personally battled these life-threatening conditions or know someone who is on their journey to healing, you understand how these conditions can significantly alter lifestyles. With this in mind, I have been advocating for a model prioritizing prevention over prescription, emphasizing lifestyle alterations and natural healing alongside conventional treatments. I take a proactive, not reactive, approach to my patients. To provide education, alternative and traditional options, hope, partnership, and continuity of care and accountability. This mission was the foundation of my practice, guiding every decision from service offerings to team culture.

To bring this vision to life, I intentionally built a business model focused on prevention, habit modifications and prescription as a last resort. This approach was more complex, requiring a deep dive into integrated medicine and a commitment to continuous learning. I joined relevant associations and collaborated with colleagues to expand my knowledge base.

Related: Don’t Be a Statistic in the Great Resignation: Prioritize Employees’ Health to Retain and Attract Talent

Find a team that resonates with your mission

Aligning my team with this vision was important for me. I sought individuals who shared my passion for preventive care and understood the importance of patient-centered care. Certainly, it wasn’t easy, especially 25 years ago when functional medicine was considered controversial. However, I persisted in finding a team that resonated with my mission.

Make sure your patients feel heard

Moreover, top-notch customer service is the heart of our practice. Our team understands that often, patients feel unheard and undervalued by the healthcare system. But in our practice, we try our best to cater to their needs and offer empathetic care. We prioritize patient needs and convenience, and our practice mainly revolves around customer service. We’ve been committed to doing this for years, allowing us to leverage word-of-mouth referrals and ultimately build strong retention and a loyal patient base.

Because everyone shares the same mission, my team is inspired to go above and beyond to ensure patients walk out of our doors beyond satisfied, recognizing that their emotional experience has a direct impact on their overall perspective on healthcare services.

Related: 7 Tips for Reaching More Patients and Growing Your Healthcare Practice

Cultivate a positive and appreciative work culture

Since founding my medical practice, I have prioritized creating a positive and supportive work environment. This has made it easier for me to attract and retain talented team members. I prefer to hire kind and empathetic individuals rather than skilled individuals. These qualities cannot be taught, and they are fundamental to providing exceptional patient care.

To continuously build a strong team culture, I emphasize ownership, contribution and appreciation. I find the time to recognize and appreciate their hard, dedicated work ethic and empower them to take initiative. This approach created a sense of belonging and purpose. I remember during the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone on the team kept their chins up. This was because of the strong foundation of trust and mutual respect we successfully cultivated.

I’m proud to say that my team is among the few in healthcare who are well-recognized at work and enjoy work-life balance. I’m grateful for the teamwork and supportive environment we continue to pull off, especially during high-pressure situations.