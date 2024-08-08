How Finding and Communicating Your ‘Why’ Can Transform Your Business

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Simon Sinek’s profound statement, “People don’t buy what you do; they buy why you do it,” is an important message for anyone who wants to make their work matter. This concept is not just about knowing your products or services; it is about identifying what motivates the organization and being able to pass that message across.

I would like to talk about the process of finding and using your “why” and how that changed my company.

Discovering the “why”

When I started my business, all I was concerned about was the “what” and the “how.” I thought if I made my products better than those of my competitors and provided excellent services, the customers would come running. I and my team spent countless hours refining features, fine-tuning operations and polishing our presentation. However, as much as we tried, we were unable to develop customer relationships that would last. Still, we were lacking something important.

It was, therefore, during a customer feedback session that the turning point was realized. One comment struck a chord: “Great, I like your product, but I don’t personally relate to your brand.” It was an eye-opener. I quickly came to understand that while we had mastered the “what,” we had completely ignored the “why.” The customers were not only looking for a product; they were looking for the reason behind it. They wanted to be a part of something that was greater than a simple purchase.

The process of identifying our “why” was a process of soul-searching. I also thought about what motivated me to set up the business in the first place. It was not just about identifying a need and providing for it; it was the vision of making something that would positively impact people’s lives. This realization led to our purpose statement: “To innovate and bring in solutions that can make lives easier while offering more engaging experiences.”

Communicating the “why”

After realizing our “why,” the next best thing was ensuring that we conveyed it properly. Simply saying what we were about was not sufficient; we had to integrate purpose into every organizational function. Here’s how we did it:

1. Authentic storytelling

It is said that people do not read numbers, but they read stories. We started to explain the story of the company, the problems we met and the inspiration behind the innovations made. This authenticity touched our audience. It made everyone remember that we are real people behind the brand and that there is a lot of passion behind our work. Stories of how our products helped customers also helped to remind us why we do what we do, and they gave us an emotional touch.

2. Consistency across channels

Our “why” had to be evident in every touchpoint, from the website to our social media channels, marketing messages and engagements with customers. This consistent messaging also served to create a powerful, easily identifiable brand image. Each piece of content that was created, each advertisement that was placed, and each customer service call was done with intentionality.

3. Engaging with customers

We also involve our customers in our operations and include them as stakeholders in our company. To achieve our goal, we incorporated the stories, content and updates behind the scenes on social media platforms. We urged customers to express what their “why” is, and we listened as well — which not only helped deepen the bond with the existing customers but also pulled in new customers who are like-minded.

The impact of a strong “why”

As soon as we fully embraced and shared our “why,” we found that not only was customer retention affected, but overall brand perception and even employee satisfaction were as well. Here’s how:

1. Differentiation in a competitive market

With competition being high, our “why” gave us the much-needed edge. It offered the audience a perspective that was new and provoked an emotional response. This was not just about customers consuming our products; rather they were becoming part of our dream. Such differentiation was effective and allowed us to avoid the competitors who tended to emphasize the features and price only.

2. Building customer loyalty

The consistent and extremely powerful “why” helped cement loyalty. It did so because our customers identified with our brand not only on the service base but also on issues of beliefs. This established the basis of customer loyalty that expressed itself in customer visits and word-of-mouth recommendations. It helped us to become the brand, associating with the ideas and promoting it to like-minded people who can become the clients.

3. Attracting and retaining talent

Our “why” was also instrumental in employee attraction and retention, which are two major considerations for any organization. Employees look forward to participating in organizations that embrace their beliefs and provide some sort of meaning. Turning to the concept of “why” enabled us to enlist like-minded people who were truly interested in our mission and who were willing to bring as much as they could to witness our company’s success.

Practical steps to implement your “why”

Learning and realizing the significance of your “why” may be easy; however, practicing it is a completely different story. Here are some practical steps that helped us integrate our “why” into our business strategy:

1. Bury your “why” into the organizational culture

The “why” must be evident in your company culture and in your day-to-day business. When it comes to the services you offer, please guarantee that you are doing it with a clear objective in mind. It is imperative to recognize wins that indicate a commitment to the “why” and utilize them to teach others about what is at stake and to encourage them.

2. Measure impact and adapt

Quantify the effects of your “why” on your business so that you can track improvement over time. Check levels of customer loyalty, brand impressions and employee satisfaction to see how well you are promoting and embodying your purpose. Apply it in making decisions and consistently enhancing your intervention approach.

3. Engage with your community

Use social media to connect with your audience at a more profound level by telling them why you do what you do and asking them to be a part of the process. By posting pictures, opinions and milestones on social networks, sending newsletters and holding events in the community you influence, you should share stories and updates that reflect your purpose. People should be able to relate to your “why,” and you should encourage your customers to share their own “why” experiences with you.

Finding and sharing our “why” has been one of the biggest game-changers for my business. I have found that it enables us to understand our customers better and has given focus to our development. To recap, your “why” is the essence of your business. Cultivate it, communicate it, and see how it can revolutionize your brand and fuel your business.