How CEOs, Business Leaders Use ChatGPT: Nvidia, Salesforce

ChatGPT is the personal tutor and therapist of some high-powered CEOs.

This week, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff sat down with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to discuss the future of AI in a keynote conversation at Dreamforce, Salesforce’s annual event held September 17 to 19.

“I would think that it would be very hard to go through school in the future without your own personal tutor helping you through things,” Huang said. “Quite frankly, I have my own personal tutor today. I use ChatGPT.”

Huang, whose AI chipmaking company powers ChatGPT, elaborated that he turns to the chatbot to reason through problems, learn new things, and break down complex topics into understandable parts. In the future, everyone could have their own personal AI tutor, he said.

Benioff responded that he uses ChatGPT “mostly as my therapist.”

“Well, it’s apparently working, you look pretty chill,” Huang joked, adding that he is using the paid version of ChatGPT for the “highest-quality tutorage.”

Benioff didn’t say which version he uses but added criticism of the chatbot, saying it needs more context and memory to remember previous conversations.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (left) and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff (right). Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

What Is the Key to Longevity as a CEO?

Huang has been CEO of Nvidia for over 30 years and said at the keynote that the two conditions for longevity as a CEO are not being bored and not being fired.

“I’m running all the time,” he said. “I don’t know where that comes from Marc. I think I need to sign up for the same therapy.”

Nvidia is the third most valuable company in the world, after Apple and Microsoft. It comprised about one-fourth of the entire S&P 500’s 17% overall gain. Its market power worries investors; Huang said earlier this month that intense demand for the company’s AI chips is his biggest worry.

Nvidia’s latest earnings report showed triple-digit growth for the fourth consecutive quarter. Revenue increased 122% year-over-year to top $30 billion.

