This Side Hustle Spotlight Q&A features Dylan Zajac, 21, a senior at Babson College. At 15, Zajac had a side hustle thrifting and fixing computers. The gig inspired Zajac to found his nonprofit Computers 4 People, which provides refurbished computers to people in need. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Computers 4 People

When did you start your side hustle, and where did you find the inspiration for it?

I started out by going to thrift stores around Brooklyn, New York, with my high school friends, just as a fun hobby. We’d take the PATH train from Hoboken and then skate from thrift store to thrift store, often hitting three or more in a single day. At these shops, we’d sift through piles of old electronics, hunting for hidden gems. When we found something valuable, we’d negotiate hard to get a deal. Some days we bought so many computers we had to stack them on our skateboards to roll them home.

Once we got the computers back, we’d clean them up, fix them and sell them on Facebook Marketplace or eBay. Before long, this hobby turned into a real business. At one point, my entire bedroom was filled with random desktops and Apple PowerBooks. The margins were insane, sometimes as high as 80%!

What were some of the first steps you took to get your side hustle off the ground? How did it evolve into the nonprofit you run now?

One of the key things that made it possible for me to start my side hustle was having access to a laptop and the internet when I was in middle school. I’d spend hours watching YouTube tutorials on how to refurbish computers and learning the ins and outs of ecommerce platforms, which helped me reach hundreds of customers, all from my bedroom.

But as I got deeper into this, I started noticing a huge problem. On my trips to Brooklyn, I saw mountains of e-waste — computers tossed away by people and companies who had no idea how to dispose of them properly. At the same time, I realized just how many people in the world (2.6 billion to be exact) don’t have access to the digital world. That’s when the idea for Computers 4 People hit me.

I decided to turn what I’d learned into a nonprofit. Using online tutorials, I figured out how to incorporate, file for 501(c)(3) status, create bylaws and get everything up and running. The plan was simple: Collect used computers from individuals and companies, refurbish them and donate them to people and organizations in need. In February 2019, as a 15-year-old high school sophomore, I officially began my mission to eliminate the digital divide. I’ve been at it ever since.

What were some of the biggest challenges you faced while building Computers 4 People, and how did you navigate them?

One of the toughest challenges was making sure Computers 4 People could run sustainably without me. Balancing school with running the nonprofit taught me that there’s really no such thing as balance; you just have to make it work. Many people assumed Computers 4 People would fall apart once I went to college, as most small projects like this do. To prove them wrong, I focused on creating a solid structure where responsibilities like accounting, HR and program management were clearly defined. I built proprietary systems to automate inventory, client management, donor management and federal/state grant reporting, which helped us scale and run efficiently.

Securing enough funding and computer donations remains an ongoing challenge as we work to meet the overwhelming demand for our services. With hundreds of individuals on our waiting list, the need often outpaces supply. To address this, we’ve been diversifying our funding sources, leveraging government grants, foundation grants, individual giving and earned revenue. Additionally, we’re partnering with some of the largest Fortune 100 and 500 companies to collect their used computers, ensuring we can continue effectively bridging the digital divide.

What do the organization’s growth and success metrics look like today?

To date, we have donated 3,668 computers to individuals in need, diverting over 55,000 pounds of electronic waste from landfills. Our programs have empowered thousands to access education, secure employment and thrive in the digital world. We’ve raised over $1.6 million through awarded grants and donations, allowing us to scale rapidly and grow our team to over a dozen full-time staff members.

What do you enjoy most about working on this nonprofit?

I love solving tough problems, building technology to streamline processes and working with a team of mission-driven people all focused on the same goal. It’s also incredibly rewarding to receive messages every day about the life-changing impacts of our programs and to see those results reflected in our data.

What’s your advice for others hoping to start an organization that makes an impact?

Let community insights drive your solutions; don’t start something just because it seems impactful. Ensure your efforts create a net positive for the world, especially in the nonprofit space. In the beginning, don’t rely on others to handle the essentials. Learn how to manage incorporation, taxes, accounting, operations, technology, HR and setting up a board of directors yourself. It’s critical to understand your business and industry inside and out. Once you have a solid foundation, build a team that complements your skills and includes people who excel in areas like fundraising, accrual accounting or organization. Finally, don’t overthink every step: Act fast, make decisions quickly and keep moving forward.