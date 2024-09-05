Here’s One Way to Keep Your Best Employees

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Nearly 40% of employees mistrust their human resources (HR) staff, according to a recent survey by Goremotely. That’s a dire number, but you don’t have to let that mistrust be central to your team. Creating a safe, inclusive, and productive work environment requires a solid relationship between your HR department and the rest of your staff, and there are a few key areas you can work on to foster that.

For HR professionals and managers who are looking to strengthen their workplace practices, try the HR Workplace Essentials course bundle to get comprehensive training on critical skills to build a positive, productive work environment. This HR training bundle is a worthy investment any time of year, but right now it’s marked down from $349 to just $49.99.

How to train your HR team.

This bundle includes seven courses on key HR topics. Start with Workplace Harassment Prevention to learn to assess risks and create effective anti-harassment policies, ensuring a safe and respectful workplace. Then, dive into Effective Employee Termination, which guides you through handling terminations with compassion while keeping your organization’s integrity intact.

The Health and Wellness at Work course is all about fostering a culture of well-being through impactful wellness programs. If you’re responsible for training others, the Train the Trainer course will boost your skills in engaging participants and managing tricky situations. Mastering Business Succession Planning will help you prepare for smooth leadership transitions, so your company is ready for whatever the future holds. Lastly, Preventing Workplace Violence gives you practical strategies for creating a safer work environment.

Each course combines lectures, case studies, and hands-on exercises, blending theory with real-world application. Whether you’re aiming to update your HR policies, enhance employee wellbeing, or gear up for future leadership challenges, this bundle offers a comprehensive, practical approach to mastering these essential HR skills.

Fostering success starts with fostering safety.

Create a better HR team by studying the HR Workplace Essentials Bundle on sale for $49.99.