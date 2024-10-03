Here’s How You Can Cut Your Coding Time in Half

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you’re a business professional or part of a development team, having the right tools can make all the difference. Now’s your chance to get Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022—for just $34.97 (reg. $499) through October 27. This Integrated Development Environment (IDE) has some great features that could change the way you code for the better.

Visual Studio Professional makes building apps across mobile, desktop, and web platforms easy. Whether developing with Blazor or NET MAUI, this tool provides everything you need to create apps that run seamlessly on any device. Its cross-platform flexibility means you can write code once and deploy it to multiple platforms without reworking your entire project.

One of Visual Studio’s most helpful features is IntelliCode, an AI-powered assistant that understands your code context, suggests completions, and helps you write accurate and efficient code faster. Instead of typing out entire blocks of code, IntelliCode anticipates your next step, offering context-aware suggestions to accelerate your workflow.

For those managing large projects, CodeLens can provide crucial insights directly within your code editor. See who last modified a method, track test results, and view commit histories without leaving your code. This feature helps you make informed decisions with a complete overview of your codebase, ensuring nothing falls through the cracks.

In today’s increasingly remote work environment, real-time collaboration is key. Visual Studio offers Live Share, which enables you to collaborate with your team in real time. Whether editing, debugging, or sharing feedback, Live Share allows for smooth teamwork, complete with custom editor settings and personalized access controls.

And when it comes to handling large-scale, complex projects, this IDE shines. With comprehensive debugging and testing capabilities for C++ and .NET applications, it’s the go-to platform for professionals managing intricate app development across multiple environments. Its support for a wide range of frameworks makes it ideal for businesses building sophisticated solutions.

Solo developers and those managing a team should check out this powerful, versatile tool that has 4.6/5 stars on GetApp and Capterra.

Get Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for just $34.97 (reg. $499) through October 27.

StackSocial prices subject to change.