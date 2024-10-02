He Overcame Dyslexia and Built a $1 Million Language Learning App

Entrepreneur Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm partnered with Entrepreneur Media that is dedicated to backing passionate and innovative founders as early as day one. In this series, we are profiling the amazing entrepreneurs that Entrepreneur Ventures is working with to share their insights on building and growing a thriving business.

Michael Peled is the co-founder and CEO of Singit, an immersive English education platform that teaches the language through music. “People pick songs that they like, then select words in the lyrics for instant translation, and expand their vocabulary faster and easier,” Peled explained on a call with Entrepreneur.

SingIt is currently being used by 500,000 students across 12 countries and has recently surpassed $1 million in annual recurring revenue. “With our new consumer channels, especially focusing on the Latino population in the U.S., and over 5,000 paying customers, we’re poised to disrupt the market,” Peled says. Read on to learn more about the innovative teaching tool, and the driving force behind the 23-year-old tech founder’s passion for learning.

Please give us the company elevator pitch.

SingIt is transforming English language education by integrating AI-driven technology with a library of over 5 million songs. We deliver personalized learning experiences, tailored to each learner’s needs, turning the most addictive apps into powerful tools for mastering language.

What gave you the idea?

My father learned English in the ’70s from John Lennon and Bob Dylan songs. This sparked my realization that music could be an incredible tool for language learning, particularly for people like myself with dyslexia. I had to work eight times harder in school to achieve the same results as my peers. This determination, combined with having entrepreneurial parents who always believed in me, propelled me forward. I firmly believe that having just one person who pushes and supports you can make all the difference.

How did you get started?

I developed SingIt as my final project in a gifted kids program at the Weizmann Institute. It grew into an app now used by 500,000 students globally, and it’s been approved by Ministries of Education worldwide.

What kind of training did you have before developing Singit?

By the age of 17, I was mining Ethereum on my school’s lab computers, but that’s not where my business success stems from. My passion for technology and curiosity about how money is made started when I was 9. Though I’m not materialistic and consider myself quite frugal, I was always drawn to entrepreneurship. By 16, I was earning over $100K a year photographing events while others partied. Growing up in a family of investment bankers also opened doors to key relationships, including a mentor who introduced me to underwriting.

Ultimately, my success came from being relentlessly curious, always seizing opportunities, and having a strong desire to learn from others. Since then, my focus has been on creating lasting impact, not just financial gains. SingIt’s mission is to democratize education and make learning accessible for everyone.

What do you hope to accomplish with SingIt?

I want SingIt to become a cornerstone of education, enabling millions of children to learn English in a fun, engaging, and accessible way. My goal is for English to become a second language globally. In many countries, fluency in English can increase one’s salary by up to four times and open new opportunities, especially in poorer regions, connecting them to the global economy.

What is your best advice for entrepreneurs who are pitching investors?

Persistence is key. Be relentless in pursuing your vision and ensure that your product solves a real problem. For instance, when securing music licenses for SingIt, I didn’t stop until I won over the biggest players in the industry.

Do you have a personal mantra that helps keep you motivated?

Be prepared to outwork everyone in the room, including your toughest competitors. True success demands relentless effort, grit, and unwavering perseverance. Every obstacle is an opportunity to rise above. Remember: “If you will it, it’s not a dream.” Lead with passion, push your limits, and show the world what’s possible when you refuse to give up.

