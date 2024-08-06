Harris-Walz Team Will Have to Pay Thousands for Website Name

Owning a website domain can be lucrative if the stars align just right.

Just ask trademark lawyer Jeremy Green Eche, who is currently in the position to make tens of thousands after purchasing HarrisWalz.com in 2020 when Kamala Harris was seeking the Democratic nomination for President.

Related: Jamie Dimon’s Policy Advice for Donald Trump, Kamala Harris

“I just tried to grab her name and all the heartland governors I could think of,” Eche told the Associated Press. “The Harris campaign has hundreds of millions of dollars, so if they don’t buy their own domain, that is kind of on them.”

Harris formally announced Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate on Tuesday.

Eche said that he’s willing to sell the domain and other Harris-related websites he owns for $15,000, should Harris’ camp be interested. And based on Eche’s prior experience, it might be worth it.

In 2011, Eche purchased ClintonKaine.com, five years before Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine decided to run together in the 2016 election. After Clinton’s team refused to pay for the domain, Eche sold it for $15,000 to what he first thought was a digital marketing company but now thinks was Donald Trump’s campaign, which used it to peddle negative news about Clinton.

“Hopefully (Harris’) people are a little more savvy than Clinton’s people were,” Eche told AP.

Related: Mark Cuban Has Been Advising Kamala Harris on Crypto