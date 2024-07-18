July 18, 2024


3 Benefits of owning an Exit Factor franchise:

  1. Niche market focus with specialized exit strategy coaching.
  2. Flexible lifestyle with the ability to work from anywhere.
  3. Comprehensive training and ongoing support for franchisees.

Exit Factor is a business coaching and consulting franchise that specializes in training small to medium-sized companies to enhance their value and prepare for a successful business exit. Founded by industry expert Jessica Fialkovich and part of the United Franchise Group, Exit Factor offers a low-cost opportunity with multiple revenue streams in the growing business services market. Click Here to learn more about Exit Factor.

Key Facts:

  • Minimum Initial Investment: $59,415 – $82,345
  • Initial Franchise Fee: $39,500
  • Liquid Capital Required: $100,000
  • Net Worth Required: $250,000
  • Veteran Incentives: 10% off franchise fee



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

4 Habits I Cultivated to Enhance My Leadership Skills and Well-Being

July 18, 2024

SEO Trends You Need to Be Aware of Right Now

July 18, 2024

You may have missed

Guide Fellow Entrepreneurs to Success with an Exit Factor Franchise

July 18, 2024
Savings Accounts With Buckets That Make It Easy to Save for Goals

Savings Accounts With Buckets That Make It Easy to Save for Goals

July 18, 2024

4 Habits I Cultivated to Enhance My Leadership Skills and Well-Being

July 18, 2024
Private tutoring is wholly unethical and gives rich, thick kids an advantage — and I'm all for it

Private tutoring is wholly unethical and gives rich, thick kids an advantage — and I’m all for it

July 18, 2024

SEO Trends You Need to Be Aware of Right Now

July 18, 2024
Great Barrington: Berkshire Money Management names new staff members | Bizbrief

Great Barrington: Berkshire Money Management names new staff members | Bizbrief

July 18, 2024