Guide Fellow Entrepreneurs to Success with an Exit Factor Franchise
3 Benefits of owning an Exit Factor franchise:
- Niche market focus with specialized exit strategy coaching.
- Flexible lifestyle with the ability to work from anywhere.
- Comprehensive training and ongoing support for franchisees.
Exit Factor is a business coaching and consulting franchise that specializes in training small to medium-sized companies to enhance their value and prepare for a successful business exit. Founded by industry expert Jessica Fialkovich and part of the United Franchise Group, Exit Factor offers a low-cost opportunity with multiple revenue streams in the growing business services market. Click Here to learn more about Exit Factor.
Key Facts:
- Minimum Initial Investment: $59,415 – $82,345
- Initial Franchise Fee: $39,500
- Liquid Capital Required: $100,000
- Net Worth Required: $250,000
- Veteran Incentives: 10% off franchise fee