Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The vast majority of modern professionals work on computers, often hunched over and straining their backs day after day. For entrepreneurs looking for the ideal gifts to get their colleagues and peers this holiday season, perhaps something that promotes physical health and comfort might be in order. For example, you could grab this Hammer NRG Deep Tissue Body Massager, which is just $69.97 (reg. $199) through December 17 only. Make sure to order it by December 14 for a promise of on-time holiday delivery.

This massager is a hand-held device that is billed as being “better than having a massage therapist on speed dial.” It comes with a cordless design, so the user can reach areas of their back and shoulders that could use some attention, especially in this uniquely challenging digital age.

The massager is designed to offer targeted deep tissue relief that can help loosen knots, ease aches, and provide a level of firmness and intensity customized by the person managing it. The ergonomic handle and lightweight design help to make using this massager easy and comfortable, which helps considering its overall purpose.

Verified purchasers rated This massager an average of 5/5 stars, including one who wrote, “I love the different attachments because it gives great massages.” This uniquely awesome gift won’t be on sale for much longer.

Don’t miss your chance to grab this Hammer NRG Deep Tissue Body Massager, which is just $69.97 (reg. $199) through December 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT only — and don’t forget to order it by December 14 for on-time holiday delivery.

Prices subject to change.