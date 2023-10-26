Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

TeamStage estimates that the average entrepreneur works 52 hours a week. And if they happen to be dog or cat owners, that means a lot of time when their poor pets are left to fend for themselves. Fortunately, just in time for the holiday season, you can ensure they’re always entertained even when you’re away.

The Wicked Ball Interactive Pet Toy allows your pup to have some fun during work hours. This toy is somewhat of a robot for dogs, offering interactive play with different modes. And right now, you can score one for only $27.97 (reg. $34), with no coupon code needed. But you have to act fast — this deal only lasts through October 31.

This Kickstarter- and Indiegogo-funded gadget offers the perfect way to entertain your pup when that pet parent guilt creeps in. Wicked Ball is an automatic ball equipped with three different interactive modes that cater to your pooch’s specific activity level. Want to make it even more fun for Fido? There’s also a place to hide a treat for him if he tends to be more food-motivated.

With Wicked Ball, your pup won’t feel lonely or bored at home. An impressive eight-hour battery life ensures your dog is entertained throughout the workday. And while you’re away, you can benefit from peace of mind knowing that it’s FDA-certified and made from eco-friendly, safe-grade materials.

Give your pup the best holiday gift with the Wicked Ball Interactive Pet Toy, now just $27.97 (reg. $34), no coupon code needed, through October 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

