November 13, 2023


Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Do you want to get a head start on your 2024 resolutions? As a busy entrepreneur, the holiday season can be a great time to start thinking of how you can improve yourself. And if learning a new language will be on your list (like most Americans, according to The List), there’s a fantastic deal on a lifetime, pay-once Babbel subscription ahead of Black Friday.

Whether you want to gift it to a loved one or keep it for yourself, this lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning comes complete with 14 different languages to dig into. And just in time for the season of giving, you can score it here for the exclusive price of $149.97 — $450 off the usual price — through November 16, with no coupon code required.

Give the gift of language learning with Babbel. This handy learning platform allows you to learn on the go, fitting it in during your free time thanks to their convenient 10- to 15-minute lessons. And with 14 languages available to choose from, the learning can continue forever with this lifetime subscription.

Babbel wisely utilizes a conversational focus so you can learn how to converse quickly on practical topics you’ll really use, like travel, food, business, and family. Its speech recognition technology also ensures you improve your pronunciation and allows you to speak confidently while abroad.

Don’t miss your chance to score this low price on a highly rated platform with a 4.5/5 star rating on the Google Play Store and 4.6/5 stars on the App Store.

Get a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning for the exclusively low price of only $149.97 (reg. $599) through November 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT, with no coupon code required.

Prices subject to change.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

5 Business Lessons from the Rolling Stones’ 61-Year Career

November 13, 2023

Why Successful People Engage in These 7 Types of Hobbies

November 13, 2023

You may have missed

The surprising connection between music and focus can make you more productive than ever – if you take advantage of it

The surprising connection between music and focus can make you more productive than ever – if you take advantage of it

November 13, 2023
Trial Confirms Heart Benefits of Weight Loss Drug

Trial Confirms Heart Benefits of Weight Loss Drug

November 13, 2023
Here’s how to save money on holiday air travel

Here’s how to save money on holiday air travel

November 13, 2023
US stocks fall amid rising bond yields and possible government shutdown

Fundstrat’s Tom Lee says the only bubble in the stock market is a ‘bearish bubble’ of extreme negative sentiment

November 13, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

‘Float-ovoltaics’: How floating solar panels in reservoirs could revolutionize global power

November 13, 2023
Internet’s anger at WB could save John Cena’s ‘Coyote Vs.’ Acme’

Internet’s anger at WB could save John Cena’s ‘Coyote Vs.’ Acme’

November 13, 2023