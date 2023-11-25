Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

With holiday budgets already reportedly around $1,100 — just for gifting! — this holiday season, per Yahoo Finance, it can be easy to spend a small fortune just to get through the rest of the year. And if a loved one has a particularly expensive item on their wish list, like an Apple Watch, that number can quickly rise even higher.

Fortunately, taking advantage of Black Friday sales can help soften the blow. And instead of an Apple Watch, you can score an excellent and more affordable alternative, a Pro Fit Buddy, for a fraction of the price at just $42.97 (reg. $129) right here through November 27, with no coupon code required.

Give the gift of fitness and health this holiday season with the Pro Fit Buddy. This smartwatch helps you stay on top of daily activities while keeping track of your physical health and wellness. From calories and heart rate to blood pressure and oxygen levels, important metrics are tracked on this handy watch, which you can wear anywhere.

Aside from helping you stay healthy, you can get notifications on business calls, emails, and texts while staying on top of social media. There’s also the option to play music and take photos. And you can enjoy peace of mind knowing that the Pro Fit Buddy is waterproof, which is helpful if you’re out in the rain or swimming.

Give the gift of health and convenience with this fantastic Apple Watch alternative, on sale for Black Friday through November 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT in the following colors:

Prices subject to change.