Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

There are more cybersecurity job openings than ever right now. Whether you’re an entrepreneur looking to expand the skill set of a team member or someone with an aspiring developer in your life, gifting some e-learning classes could be the move this holiday season. Get ahead of the rush with a limited-time deal — the cybersecurity developer and IT skills bundle is on sale for just $59.97 (reg. $754) until October 23rd.

This comprehensive bundle features 26 courses and over 400 hours of content on a wide array of cybersecurity development and IT concepts, programs, technologies, and more. As a whole, this bundle is rated an impressive average of 4.8/5 stars by verified purchasers. One recent five-star review reads, “I love the depth of this learning experience and the price! The course on Python security is especially well done!”

This bundle features courses on Python, CompTIA, CertNexus CyberSec First Responder, Palo Alto networks cybersecurity fundamentals, hands-on hacking, ethical hacking, pen testing, general data protection regulation, and a lot more.

The courses in this bundle are taught by instructors from Iducate. Since 2012, this e-learning institution has empowered working professionals in tech to train over 700,000 students based around the world.

Lifetime access to this collection of content would make a great gift this holiday season, and you can get it for a great rate before all of the shopping madness starts next month. Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity!

Get lifetime access to this cybersecurity developer and IT skills course bundle on sale for just $59.97 (reg. $754) until October 23 at 11:59pm Pacific.

Prices subject to change.