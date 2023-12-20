December 20, 2023


Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

These days most of us are content creators in one form or another. If you know someone in your life who works mainly with iOS devices, then you can hook them up this holiday season with a gift that will benefit them for life. Through December 25, you can get this AnyTrans One-Stop Content Manager for iOS: Lifetime Subscription on sale for just $19.97 (reg. $79).

An all-in-one content manager, this subscription works with content on your iPhone, iPad, iTunes, iPod, and even iCloud account. It gives you a hub to backup, transfer, and manage your iOS data with ease and efficiency. For the many of us who operate mainly within the Apple ecosystem, this lifetime subscription provides a strong level of security and organization.

Among the many beloved features of this subscription, AnyTrans supports one-click transfers, which means you can easily back up and share messages, photos, contacts, and more from your iPhone. AnyTrans also supports WhatsApp message transfers from Androids and iPhones, as well as backups and saving in common file formats to allow for easier sharing, printing, and preserving.

AnyTrans comes with data file and restoration capabilities that allow you to use it as a verifiable and reliable backup source.

A writer with TechRadar wrote, “AnyTrans allows for greater flexibility when it comes to two-way file synchronization and far better phone management options.”

This verified and convenient solution would make a great gift for someone in your life, so don’t sleep on this price drop.

Through December 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT, get this AnyTrans® One-Stop Content Manager for iOS: Lifetime Subscription on sale for just $19.97 (reg. $79) with no shipping necessary.

