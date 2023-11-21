Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Let’s face it: entrepreneurs don’t have a lot of time to shop in person during the holiday season. Even with stores offering expanded hours, it can be challenging to fit in a mall trip when you’re working ’round the clock. That’s where online Black Friday sales can really come in handy, offering an opportunity to snag awesome gifts early and check loved ones off your list.

The Lavisha Cashmere-Blend Shawl is one of those rare gifts that work for multiple people on your list. Offering luxury via the rich cashmere-blend fabric, this shawl is shockingly affordable during our Black Friday sale, with the price dropping to just $15.97 —$34 off the usual price, and the best price online — through November 27, with no coupon code needed.

Whether you need a present for a friend, a stocking stuffer for an aunt, or simply want to give yourself the gift of a bit of warmth and elegance, the Lavisha Cashmere-Blend Shawl works will be a favorite. It’s the perfect multi-tasking gift, offering serious style with its soft fringe detailing in a choice of beautiful colors.

Measuring in at six feet long, the Lavisha Cashmere-Blend Shawl can be draped over your shoulders, bundled around your neck, or used as a blanket, depending on the weather. It’s a versatile accessory made of warm, elegant cashmere wool that elevates any look.

Gift a Lavisha Cashmere-Blend Shawl this holiday season, exclusively here for the best price online at just $15.97 (reg. $50) now through November 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT, with no coupon code required.

Prices subject to change.