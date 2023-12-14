Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

There are a ton of reasons why someone in your life might benefit from an update to their computer’s operating system. Maybe they recently got a refurbished device with an outdated OS, or perhaps some of the older loved ones in your family aren’t as tech-savvy and have never updated their OS. This is your chance to do good by them and help them out with an update that won’t break your bank. Through December 25 only, you can get Microsoft Windows 11 Pro on sale for just $24.97 (reg. $199).

Rated 4/5 stars on PC Magazine and TechRadar, Microsoft Windows 11 Pro comes with better functionality, security, and a brighter future than its predecessors.

In the functionality department, Windows 11 Pro promotes easier business use with features like remote desktop access from anywhere in the world, virtualization technology that allows for running multiple OSs on one computer, and even group policy management to help with virtual deployment and running remote businesses.

For security, Microsoft Windows 11 Pro steps up its game with BitLocker encryption that keeps all of the important data on the user’s hard drive safe from dangerous entities. It also comes with Microsoft Information Protection to help prevent data leaks and Windows Information Protection, which helps keep work and personal data separate and organized.

It also features the latest AI updates, including a new AI assistant called Windows Copilot and Pain app updates that rely on AI to offer more advanced editing capabilities. In the future, Windows 11 Pro users will get access to updates and new features as they come in, so this really could be the gift that keeps on giving.

Get Microsoft Windows 11 Pro on sale for just $24.97 (reg. $199) through Christmas Day at 11:59 p.m. PT.

