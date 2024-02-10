February 10, 2024


Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs and business leaders have to keep up with a fast-paced workload throughout a given year. That means when April rolls around and that tax deadline is looming, professionals like these need to save money with deductions and time on the process of filing itself. To help streamline the whole process and maximize savings, you can get a FlyFin AI Tax App three-year subscription on sale for just $49.99 (reg. $252), the best price online.

Considered the top AI-driven tax platform used by freelancers, independent contractors, and small-business owners — FlyFin uses its machine-learning core to track your business expenses and find every possible write-off so that you can save the most money possible on your taxes without having to take extra time away from work.

FlyFin features a quarterly tax calculator that helps secure the most accurate estimates possible for what you might owe, and it enables you to pay directly through the app for speedy and efficient processing. In addition to having the app prepare and file Federal and State taxes, FlyFin offers subscribers unlimited access to CPA advice with 24/7 access to a team of experts with a combined 100+ years of experience.

FlyFin was named the number-one tax engine for freelancers by the Best AI Product of the Year Awards by AITECH. Set yourself and your business up with some relief from the time-consuming annual chore of tax prep, and let this technologically advanced platform help you out.

You can get a FlyFin AI Tax App three-year exclusive subscription on sale for just $49.99 (reg. $252).

StackSocial prices subject to change.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

5,000 Green or Red Light for Stocks???

February 10, 2024

Why Super Bowl Commercials Are the Ultimate Marketing Play

February 9, 2024

You may have missed

AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

Do you want to ski this half season? It has the best snow in Europe

February 10, 2024

Should You Buy Celsius Stock Handed Over Fist With $100 Right Now? , The Motley Fool

February 10, 2024
Cosupport AI secures patent for its customer support solutions that innovate business operations

Cosupport AI secures patent for its customer support solutions that innovate business operations

February 10, 2024

Do you know how much you have saved for retirement? 1 in 4 Americans doesn’t do this.

February 10, 2024
This Week in Crypto Games: 'Pixel' Airdrop Begins, 'Shrapnel' Starts 0K Showdown – Decrypt

This Week in Crypto Games: ‘Pixel’ Airdrop Begins, ‘Shrapnel’ Starts $100K Showdown – Decrypt

February 10, 2024
Spring home buying season is just around the corner. Real estate professionals say this year's crowd could push prices up 5% after a weak 2023.

Spring home buying season is just around the corner. Real estate professionals say this year’s crowd could push prices up 5% after a weak 2023.

February 10, 2024