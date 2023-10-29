Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

We live in an age when independent audio production is at its all-time high. Podcasting and digital content creation are viable career paths, hobbies, and pursuits for a wide range of folks around the world. If there’s someone you know who’d like to try it out, then you can help them out with this Babbl USB-C Plug & Play Microphone for PC and Mac, which is only $29.97 (reg. $69) through October 31st.

It’s never too early to shop for the holidays, and with Black Friday and December around the corner, it will soon be too late. Save yourself the stress and the hassle by picking up this discounted microphone while it’s available for the best price online.

This microphone utilizes a cardioid pickup pattern, which makes it ultra-sensitive to sounds coming from the front and sides while still being able to reduce background noise. It produces clear and crisp audio that should be delivered with a 40-18 kHz frequency response and a 44.1 kHz sample rate. The microphone comes with a multi-function knob and LED indicator light for easy operation and use.

Among the most attractive features of this microphone, it’s super easy to use with a simple plug-and-play design. Simply plug the USB cable into your PC or Mac and then start recording.

Impressively, this microphone maintains a strong 4.1/5 star average rating on Amazon, and it should have no problem supporting the podcast dreams of whoever you gift it to.

Get this Babbl USB-C Plug & Play Microphone for PC and Mac, which is $29.97 (reg. $69) through October 31st at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.