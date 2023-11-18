November 18, 2023


Even when you make a point to have fewer meetings, it seems like we can’t eradicate them entirely — especially in the world of remote and hybrid work. So, you might as well make meetings more efficient and actionable. Laxis AI Meeting Assistant can help you do just that, whether you’re focused on sales, business development, content marketing, product research, customer success, or anything else.

Trusted by more than 20,000 business professionals and 3,000 organizations, Laxis AI Meeting Assistant extracts key insights from every interaction to help you take more diligent notes, unlock valuable insights, and drive smarter decision-making. It will help you follow up with customers, empower your teams with information, and streamline customer interactions with ease.

Pre-meeting, Laxis gives you personalized meeting templates to help you keep the meeting on track and quickly integrates with tools like Zoom, Google Meet, Cisco Webex, and Microsoft Teams. During the meeting, it records and transcribes live conversations and video chats, allowing you to highlight and tag action items throughout.

Post-meeting, you can upload the existing audio files for transcription, apply your own template to the transcription to align with similar meetings and automate data analysis. LaxisChat can answer questions based on past conversations during the meeting, and Laxis AI Writer gets to work after the meeting to automatically generate follow-up emails, meeting summaries, customer requirements, action items, and project updates.

This tool has earned 4.7/5 stars on GetApp and Capterra, 4.9/5 stars on G2, and a perfect 5-star rating on Product Hunt.

