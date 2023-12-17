December 18, 2023


If you’re running out of ideas for last-minute holiday gifts, we are here to help you out. Thinking about entrepreneurs and their endless thirst for knowledge, we believe that something educational might be ideal to get as a gift for your peers, collaborators, co-workers, employers, and employees. One great example is the Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone, which is on sale this holiday for just $159.97 (reg. $849) with code ROSETTA. This deal runs through Christmas Day only.

At the top of the bundle, Rosetta Stone is a recognizable and respected name in the world of language learning. It has been offering helpful and reliable language-learning courses for people to enjoy at home for more than 27 years. In that time, it has gained the trust of well-known organizations, including TripAdvisor and NASA. It offers bite-sized lessons that can easily fit into a busy schedule and a speech recognition technology that can help with pronunciation.

Valued at $450 on its own, the lifetime StackSkills membership features access to more than 1,000 e-learning courses on a wide range of relevant and contemporary topics in tech, finance, and creativity. The membership adds over 50 new courses each month and comes with exciting course certifications, progress tracking, and the best instructors on the web.

This limited-time, exclusive deal represents an easy and fast way to get a last-minute holiday gift that will resonate with someone in an ongoing and positive way.

Through December 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get The Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone on sale for just $159.97 (reg. $849) with code ROSETTA.

