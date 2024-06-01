Get Hundreds of Dollars Off a Dollar Flight Club Membership for Father’s Day

June 1, 2024


Over the last year, airline ticket costs have increased by 25%, significantly exceeding the pace of inflation increases (according to Simple Flying). Traveling has become more expensive than ever, which can be a real drag for those looking to take advantage of time off or retirees living on a fixed income.

Fortunately, there are ways to avoid paying premium prices on flights, and this Father’s Day, you can get a great deal on a leading flight alert service. Right now, a Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ Plan is just $69.99 for a lifetime subscription.

Dollar Flight Club has helped more than one million people worldwide find great deals on flights. CNN writes, “If you’re looking to book a weekend getaway, an international adventure, or just a flight to visit a loved one, Dollar Flight Club seems like a pretty easy way to save on your next plane ticket.”

Using Dollar Flight Club is easy. Just set up your preferred email address and your departure airport(s). Then, DFC will automatically scour the web to find the best deals from your airport to destinations all over the world.

It searches for the best economy, premium economy, and business class flight deals on international or domestic flights. When it finds something good, it sends an alert straight to your inbox with instructions on how to book.

Families have found roundtrip flights to Costa Rica for $197, Paris for $289, or even Japan for $455. Dad could truly save thousands.

Help Dad keep up his globetrotting dreams this Father’s Day.

Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to a Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ Plan for just $69.99 (reg. $507).

