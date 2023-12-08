Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Whether you’re shopping for holiday gifts or interested in finding a new revenue stream for your business, drones are an intriguing option. And this holiday season, you don’t need to break the bank to get into drone piloting. That’s because we’re offering the Ninja Dragon Blade K 4K Drone with 4-Way Anti-Collision & Optical Flow for just $69.97 (reg. $169) through December 17.

This cutting-edge drone is designed to be as easy to fly as possible for beginners. With one-key take-off and landing, the hardest parts of piloting are done with just the press of a button. With headless mode, the drone will fly whichever way the remote control is facing, so you won’t have to worry about front and back.

The four-channel movement lets you ascend, fly forward and backward, move left and right, and roll in 360º with an intuitive remote control, while a four-way anti-collision system helps you avoid any obstacles you may encounter during flight. Finally, the optical flow sensor supports precise hovering and positioning, so you can set it up to take perfect pictures and videos without blur or excessive movement.

All of that, and we haven’t even gotten to the dual 4K HD cameras that support stunning aerial photos and videos while you’re exploring the landscape. You can fly for up to 12 minutes on a single charge and fold the drone up for easy storage when you’re done.

Get into the drone hobby this holiday season, or gift it to someone with a drone on their list.

You can snag the Ninja Dragon Blade K 4K Drone with 4-Way Anti-Collision & Optical Flow for just $69.97 ($169) now through December 17.

