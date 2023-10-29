October 29, 2023


Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The holiday shopping season is around the corner, and it’s going to get hectic. To get ahead of the rush, consider picking up something evergreen, something that could bring value to anyone in your life. For example, you could get this lifetime subscription to Jillian Michaels: The Fitness App for just $149.97 (reg. $449) through October 31st only.

Getting in shape is one of the most valuable and challenging things to do in life. That’s why it’s worth opening yourself up to the inspiration and guidance of a well-known and widely trusted trainer. The same goes for someone who you might gift this subscription to. Jillian Michaels is a famous celebrity trainer based in the United States, and her complete online training program is made available with this offer. However, it’s important to note that this deal is available for new customers only.

The subscription includes lifetime access to over one thousand workout and exercise videos. These target users whose experience ranges from beginner to advanced, meaning anyone can pick it up and grow with the program. Users can also customize the options to their own needs and interests by swapping, combining, and even banning exercises from workouts of their choice.

Users can also curate their workouts based on the equipment they have available, play their own music during a given workout, and use the Beat Sync feature to adjust the beat of the music to the pace of the workout. The workout generator features across this subscription are superb. That might have something to do with its average App Store rating of 4.7/5 stars.

Get this lifetime subscription to Jillian Michaels: The Fitness App for the exclusive price of $149.97 (reg. $449) through October 31st at 11:59 p.m. PT.

