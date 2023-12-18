Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The holidays are just around the corner, which means the deadline for ordering gifts online that require shipping is looming. And if you’re among the 49% of entrepreneurs working an average of 44 hours a week (per Gallup), that doesn’t leave much time to shop in person. If you’re looking for a present that your loved one will surely put to good use and doesn’t require shipping, it’s time to look at a Costco Gold Star Membership.

This Costco Gold Star Membership comes with a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card*, and with more than 500 warehouses located around the United States, it’s great for nearly anyone on your list. There’s no need to worry about shipping deadlines either, as this gift can currently be yours (or theirs) for $60 through December 25, with delivery right to your email inbox.

Give the gift of endless savings with a year of Costco Gold Star Membership. Your loved one can take advantage of savings on items ranging from groceries and clothing to electronics and even gasoline for your trip home. And if they work up an appetite during their shopping trip, they can even take advantage of Costco’s delicious food court.

There are plenty of ways Costco Members can benefit aside from a weekly shopping trip. There are also numerous Costco Services* to take advantage of — including auto and home insurance** service providers and home improvement opportunities. And with their Costco Gold Star Membership, they’ll also receive a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card*.

Gift a loved one with a year of convenience with this Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership and a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card* for $60 through December 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT, with no shipping required.

