Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs are notoriously busy people, and whether or not you fall into that category, it’s important to take regular stock of your relationship to time and how much of it you spend on work versus, say, your significant other.

The holiday season always offers a chance to make up any lost ground and to show the person most special to you what they mean. And if you need an idea of how to do so, you should take advantage of your chance to get this holiday gifting special that offers 24 Long-Stem Roses for just $34.99 (reg. $96) shipped right to your door. Order them by December 7th for on-time holiday delivery.

While you could explore a wide range of gifts to buy your significant other this holiday season, few cut straight to the heart and represent a romantic attraction more than long-stem roses. This bundle comes with two sets of a dozen long-stem roses that were hand-picked by farmers. Its discounted price tag not only saves you money on high-end flowers but also includes shipping, so you don’t have to pay any extra fees to have these romantic roses delivered right to where you need them for the holidays.

Don’t forget, to ensure that you get this romantic gift delivered on time for Christmas, order them by December 7. These come from Rose Farmers, which specializes in providing and delivering farm-fresh flowers directly to consumers.

Take advantage of this holiday gifting special and get 24 Long-Stem Roses for just $34.99 (reg. $96) shipped to your door (price is valid through December 17).

Prices subject to change.