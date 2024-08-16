Gen Z and Millennials Redefine Vacation Goals, Skip Relaxing

Younger Americans think relaxing on vacation is overrated, according to new research.

A survey of 2,000 Americans who travel (evenly split by generation) looked at how people of different ages vacation and found both Gen X (51%) and Baby Boomers (57%) prioritize relaxation when traveling, while Gen Z (54%) and millennials (45%) are more interested in making memories.

In fact, 29% of those who don’t prioritize relaxation when they’re away find it to be a waste of time — especially millennials (30%).

Conducted by Talker Research for Apple Vacations, the survey found that these preferences may change in the future, as 59% shared their vacation priorities have shifted as they got older.

A quarter of millennials reported that sightseeing is a thing of the past, and Gen Z is no longer prioritizing learning new things while traveling (28%).

Respondents from different generations recalled the average age they were when their vacation preferences changed. Gen Z preferences shift at age 18, while millennials see it at 27, Gen X at 38 and Baby Boomers at 54.

Something that won’t change is Americans’ love for traveling, with one in four (28%) sharing that traveling is a high priority for them these days.

Although millennials are most focused on traveling right now (38%), Gen Z (35%) is most likely to surpass the average number of trips taken annually.

Looking at the differences in how they enjoy this time away, results showed that Baby Boomers (74%) prefer domestic travel, while Gen Z (14%) is the most likely to enjoy international travel.

Family-friendly (33%) and tropical (27%) destinations are favored across the generations, but Gen Z (25%) and millennials (24%) also share a strong love for theme parks.

In addition to their top picks, Gen X (21%) and Baby Boomers (24%) are also drawn to small towns.

“Relaxation looks and feels different for everyone,” says Dana Studebaker, vice president of marketing at Apple Vacations. “I feel most relaxed when reading a great book on the beach, knowing that all I need is at my fingertips at an all-inclusive resort, but others feel renewed after a beautiful backpacking trip through the mountains, soaking up history in a big city. This is the beauty of travel: Your vacations can evolve with your preferences.”

Before their trip, Gen Z is especially keen on creating a vacation plan (60%) and Baby Boomers are the likeliest to go with the flow (40%).

Gen X (53%) and Baby Boomers (65%) who prefer going with the flow agree that this helps them avoid feeling rushed or tied to a plan.

Planners find comfort in mapping their day (56%) and say it helps them make the most of their time (54%).

Gen Z embraces the safety they feel when planning things out (46%), while Baby Boomers who prefer to plan ahead also enjoy the feeling of checking off things they want to do (50%).

When travel planning, millennials are most likely to use a travel agent (18%), while Gen Z leans heavily on social media for planning (55%) and inspiration (66%).

Older generations prefer to keep things more classic, with Gen X trusting word of mouth (44%) and Baby Boomers referencing travel magazines or websites for advice (34%).

Before vacationing, millennials are the likeliest to read restaurant menus (34%); instead, Gen X looks at pictures others have posted (36%).

Gen Z respondents are most likely to look at how much things cost and the currency exchange (49%), as well as the transportation options (43%).

Looking ahead, half of respondents plan to travel more as they get older.

Gen Z will take advantage of this the most (73%), planning to travel with their friends (43%), while Baby Boomers will travel to connect with other family members (20%).

Family is top of mind for those who traveled with their parents when growing up, with 77% planning to continue the tradition of traveling with their kids to bond (66%) and make new memories (65%).

“Getting out of the house and spending quality time with family while traveling is the best way to build memories,” says Michael Lowery, senior vice president and global head of consumer business units at Apple Vacations. “When traveling with a larger group with many ages to keep in mind, I always go for an all-inclusive resort because any worries about entertaining different ages are taken care of. Some guests may enjoy a day at the spa, and others can safely be thrilled with resort excursions and activities.”

See a complete breakdown of the survey results below.