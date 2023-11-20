Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

In today’s fast-paced global business environment, effective communication across languages is key. However, learning new tongues can take around 480 hours of practice to reach basic fluency, according to the U.S. Foreign Service Institute. An innovative solution, these translation earbuds make real-time language translation seamless.

And, with this early Black Friday deal, you can grab a pair of the Mymanu CLIK S earbuds for the lowest price found on the web: $89.97 (reg. $157). This deal ends on November 27.

Quickly communicate with earbuds and an app.

Whether you travel for international meetings or host foreign delegates or clients at the office, these earbuds help break down communication barriers with real-time translations in 37 languages.

How? They pair with their proprietary app, MyJuno, listening to speech and translating it into English text for you to understand. They also work in the opposite direction, enabling you to type a response or question in English and get text-to-speech translation in the selected language.

Not your average wireless earbuds.

A 2019 CES Innovation Awards Honoree, the Mymanu CLIK S can also function like other wireless earbuds — listen to music and podcasts, take business calls, or access Siri or Google voice assistant with a simple press and hold.

They also deliver maximum versatility, whether used at home or for travel, with up to 30 hours of combined battery life with their charging case and a water-resistant design that protects them from sweat, rain, or snow.

Take advantage of this early Black Friday deal running through November 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT: the Mymanu CLIK S translation earbuds for $89.97 (reg. $157), no coupon needed.

