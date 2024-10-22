Ex-Abercrombie CEO Mike Jeffries Arrested for Sex Trafficking

October 23, 2024


The former CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch, Mike Jeffries, 80, was arrested Tuesday with two other associates. Jeffries is accused of one count of sex trafficking plus 15 counts of interstate prostitution.

“As alleged in the indictment, former CEO of Abercrombie Michael Jeffries, his partner Matthew Smith and their recruiter James Jacobson used their money and influence to prey on vulnerable men for their own sexual gratification,” stated United States Attorney Breon Peace. “Today’s arrests show that my Office and our law enforcement partners will not rest until anyone who engages in sex trafficking or interstate prostitution, regardless of their wealth or power, is brought to justice.”

An investigation by the FBI and federal prosecutors in Brooklyn alleges that Jeffries, who was CEO of the clothing brand from 1992 to 2014, used his position at the company to bring aspiring male models to events in New York and around the world for sex. The indictment alleges the crimes occurred between December 2008 and March 2015 and that the men believed participating “could yield modeling opportunities with Abercrombie or otherwise benefit their careers.”

The indictment alleges that while Jeffries was CEO a “network of employees, contractors, and security professionals” helped run a business “that was dedicated to fulfilling their sexual desires” and making sure the whole thing was kept quiet.

Jeffries previously “vehemently denied” the allegations to the BBC. Abercrombie told the outlet last year that it was investigating and was “appalled and disgusted”.

The company declined to comment on Jeffries’ arrest to USA Today.



