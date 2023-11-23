Enjoy No Monthly Fees with This Easy Cloud Storage Backup, Now $99.99 for 10TB

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Tired of spending a small fortune on cloud storage? With global spending on cloud infrastructure estimated to be 178 billion back in 2021, it’s safe to say the field has only grown since. And with many entrepreneurs embracing the convenience of saving files on the cloud, that means monthly charges for hosting that theoretically never end.

That’s where Degoo Premium comes in, offering an ample 10TB backup plan that only sets you back a small one-time price. That’s it — there’s no catch, and right now, during Black Friday, you can snag this generous plan for the exclusive $99.99 price, no coupon code needed, through December 3.

Keep your most important files stored away safely with Degoo Premium. Though clunky hard drives used to be the best way to keep data safe, these days, cloud storage options are much more convenient while offering the added benefit of not being able to be lost, stolen, or destroyed. Degoo is an AI-based cloud storage solution that is currently offering an ample 10TB of space, much more than competitors like DropBox and Google Drive typically provide.

The 256-bit AES encryption provides high-level security, which is important when dealing with sensitive company files. And speaking of company activity, it’s also straightforward to send colleagues files via email, link, or messaging app. Outside of work, the AI component offers a way to rediscover your best photos thanks to AI-based photo discovery.

Enjoy a Black Friday steal on this lifetime 10TB backup plan with Degoo Premium for the exclusive price of $99.99, with no coupon code needed now through December 3.

Prices subject to change.