Artificial intelligence provides businesses with a way to unclog bottlenecks and execute their value propositions as efficiently and effectively as possible.

Take the hubbub around ChatGPT, for example. With a simple prompt, AI can craft a script, a blog post or an academic paper with at least most of the necessary components. According to Botco.ai, 73% of businesses they surveyed have harnessed the power of generative AI to produce various forms of content.

For organizations that invest a lot in corporate communication and marketing, this sounds like a dream come true. Type a few lines and AI does the heavy lifting. No need to break the bank by hiring pricy vendors or setting up an in-house content squad. It’s like a content creation fairytale, right?

Here’s the catch: Creating truly engaging content takes more than a few clicks in an AI tool. It demands a smart business strategy tailored to your specific goals and objectives. Even as more companies begin to defer some of their efforts to AI, that kind of expertise still needs to be human.

Adding a human touch to AI content creation

Although AI undoubtedly excels in terms of speed and bulk content creation, it’s crucial to recognize the potential pitfalls that can emerge when entrusting the entire content creation process to AI.

First, there’s the issue of planning. Regardless of your industry, content goes far beyond being a mere collection of words on a page; it’s a strategic endeavor that requires careful consideration. Crafting an effective content strategy involves creating an editorial calendar, which entails much more than just selecting dates and establishing a posting schedule. An editorial calendar takes into account myriad variables, such as content types, timeliness, cadence and more. While AI can assist in certain aspects, it has its limitations in comprehensively managing all of these interlocking aspects.

Second, if you opt to use an AI tool, quality control is the true indispensable role of humans when it comes to AI content creation. While AI can indeed generate content, it isn’t very useful without a human hand to guide and refine it. This human element provides crucial details related to previous articles published, incorporating timely hooks and ensuring alignment with the preferred tone of voice and in-house style. Speaking of style, there’s also the critical task of reviewing and editing AI-generated content for plagiarism and consistency.

Teamwork makes the dream work

Generative AI solutions aren’t the enemy; they’re a valuable asset that can streamline aspects of your content creation process. However, to harness their true potential, partnering with knowledgeable humans is key. If you’re looking for a partner to help enhance your AI content creation efforts, here are some considerations to keep in mind:

1. Don’t say ‘yes’ to a hard no

According to a survey by Salesforce, AI is making some serious headway in the world of content creation. It found that marketers use generative AI for basic content creation (76%), copywriting (76%) and more. Those surveyed also predicted that generative AI would save them five hours of work every week. So, while AI might still seem like a bit of a wild card in some areas, the pros of teaming up with AI for content far outweigh the cons.

However, a word of caution: If you come across a potential partner who’s allergic to the idea of AI, that’s a red flag. Whether it’s ChatGPT lending a hand with outlining content or Grammarly performing some baseline editing magic, AI has carved out its spot in the content creation world. So, when you’re chatting with agencies or potential partners, ask them how they’re making AI a part of their workflow. If they say, “We’re not using it yet, but we’re on the lookout for ways to weave it in naturally,” that’s a good sign they’re forward-thinking.

2. Don’t stop at the what — ask the how, too

According to the Botco.ai study, nearly half of the people they talked to — 49%, to be precise — said AI had a hand in shaping their final content. How AI helps the content creation process can differ from one company to another, but when you’re considering a potential partner, you’ve got to ask them to spill the beans on how they’re specifically using AI.

If they’re just starting to dip their toes into the AI pool, throw them a curveball and ask where they’re planning to use it in their content creation process. Alternatively, if they’re already using AI extensively, find out which parts of the content creation journey it’s lending a hand in. And here’s a little pro tip: Pay extra attention if they mention using AI for plagiarism checks. In a world overflowing with content, having AI play detective for copied text is as close to perfection as you can hope for.

Speaking of perfection (or being far from it), we recently put our team and ChatGPT to the test by having them write the same article. We found pretty quickly that AI had a nasty habit of using hypothetical stats instead of real ones. Fortunately, that’s exactly why the human touch is essential. A human can verify facts and add an extra layer of credibility, which is why your preferred partner must ensure a human touch is included in their content creation process.

3. Don’t forget about KPIs

AI isn’t just good for the company bank account; it’s a game-changer for your employees, too. A study from the National Bureau of Economic Research found that access to AI increases worker productivity by 14%, and it can help employees multitask and handle more complicated questions faster.

Now that’s some pretty clear success right there, but success can look different for everyone. So, when you’re teaming up with a company that’s riding the AI wave, you’ve got to speak the same success language. Is it all about keyword rankings? Or maybe it’s all about the clicks and conversions? Or even worse, what if Google wakes up tomorrow and decides to throw a penalty flag on AI-generated content? Are you ready to pivot like a pro if that happens? Fortunately, by keeping a close eye on KPIs, you can be ready to switch gears if you notice your rankings starting to slip.

Ultimately, the secret sauce to thriving in the age of AI-powered content is teaming up with a savvy, open-minded and results-driven partner who’s got your back. Blend the magic of automation with the expertise of a proven agency, and you’ve got yourself a recipe for content success.