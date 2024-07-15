Elon Musk Endorses Trump, Says ‘Dangerous Times Ahead’

July 15, 2024


Shortly after former President Donald was pulled off stage by Secret Service agents after a failed assassination attempt on Saturday, Elon Musk posted his support on X, stating: “I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery.”

The official endorsement follows Musk contributing to a pro-Trump political action committee, per Bloomberg.

While not entirely unexpected if you have been following most recent Musk’s posts about politics and business, this does come as a notable shift given that he was once an outspoken supporter of Democratic candidates Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Joe Biden.

Beyond the political, cultural, and business implications of his support, the Tesla CEO also raised alarms regarding personal security threats, stating that there have been two attempts on his life since he moved the company from California to Texas.

