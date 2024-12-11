On the season 12 finale of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, contestants hoping to win game-changing funds for their businesses must prove to our elite panel of investors that they have what it takes to succeed — in 60 seconds or less.

It’s hard not to let nerves get the best of you when a stumble or poor choice of words can mean the difference between scoring hundreds of thousands of dollars or going home empty-handed. Knowing what investors want to hear and knowing what will make them slam their wallets shut is no easy task. But to help anyone faced with a make-or-break moment like our contestants find themselves, Pocket Sun, founder of SoGal Ventures, offers this empowering piece of advice: “Remember that pitching to an investor is extending an invitation for someone to join your exciting entrepreneurial journey,” she says. “So don’t ever forget that you are offering something of great value.”

And don’t forget that investors are people, too! If you can surprise them, make them smile and help them consider ordinary problems in a whole new way, you just might surprise yourself with the funding and mentorship you need to get to the next level. See who has the stuff to capture our investors’ curiosity — and their money — on the season 12 finale of Elevator Pitch!

Season 12, Episode 8 Board of Investors

Season 12, Episode 8 Entrepreneurs

Virginie Roy, founder of Proud Diamond, ethical lab-grown diamonds and gems

Damiano Messineo, founder of Loopini, a high-protein frozen pizza that boosts cardiovascular health, supports muscle growth and promotes gut health

Sol Broady, founder of Leilo, alcohol-free beverages designed to calm and promote relaxation whenever you need it most

How to Watch

