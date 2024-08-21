‘Elevator Pitch’ Finale: Tell-Tale Sign You’ve Got a Winning Idea

August 21, 2024


It’s the season 11 finale of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, and contestants are fired up for their final chance at winning life-changing money from our board of investors.

Watch as hopeful entrepreneurs step into our elevator and have just 60 seconds to pitch their big ideas. If our board of investors likes what they hear, the elevator doors open, and negotiations begin. But if the investors don’t like what they hear, the elevator heads back to the ground floor, game over. “I’m not in the business of wasting time,” says investor Rogers Healy, owner and CEO of Morrison Seger Venture Capital Partners.

Yes, it can be brutal, but don’t get it wrong — investors might quickly turn down pitches, but when they see something they like, they pounce. “I cannot wait to see what happens if he gets into the boardroom!” says investor Marc Randolph, co-founder of Netflix, after hearing one particularly intriguing concept. Here’s the thing: In the entrepreneurship game, when big money meets big ideas, everybody wins.

Related: Here’s the One Word That Makes Investors Want to Hear More About Your Business

Find out who scores and who strokes out — plus learn how to get featured on a future episode. “I can’t wait to see who shows up next season!” says serial entrepreneur and investor Kim Perell. Think you have what it takes to win in the elevator? Apply now!

Season 11, Episode 8 Board of Investors

Season 11, Episode 8 Entrepreneurs

  • Kyle Schiedemeyer, founder of Birdie Bombs, grip-n-rip alcohol shots made for golfers
  • Brian Horowitz, founder of Creative Wagons, a veteran-owned small business that makes creative, functional outdoor gear
  • Brian Wholeman, founder of EZ Shade, an inexpensive and easy way to hide bare bulbs

Related: Is This Business Idea Too Good Not to Steal? Find Out on This Episode of ‘Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch.’

How to Watch

Season 11 of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is presented by Amazon Business. New episodes stream on Wednesdays on Entrepreneur.com and EntrepreneurTV. Follow Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch on Facebook, YouTube and IGTV.





Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Alex Cooper, Call Her Daddy Podcast Moving to SiriusXM

August 20, 2024

Do People Report Your Emails as Spam? Here Are 6 Mistakes You Could Be Making

August 20, 2024

You may have missed

‘Elevator Pitch’ Finale: Tell-Tale Sign You’ve Got a Winning Idea

August 21, 2024
Blue to Gold Money Management Center at A&M-Commerce Empowers Students Through Financial Literacy - EastTexasRadio.com

Roblox is Already the Biggest Game In The World. Why Can't It Make a Profit (And How Can It)? – MatthewBall.co

August 21, 2024
Blue to Gold Money Management Center at A&M-Commerce Empowers Students Through Financial Literacy - EastTexasRadio.com

Gen Xers are nearing retirement. Here’s why many are more at risk of running short of money than younger colleagues – CNN

August 21, 2024
Blue to Gold Money Management Center at A&M-Commerce Empowers Students Through Financial Literacy - EastTexasRadio.com

Boost Your Car Mileage! Press THIS Magical Button & Save Money: Check If Your Car Has It or Not – Zee News

August 21, 2024
Blue to Gold Money Management Center at A&M-Commerce Empowers Students Through Financial Literacy - EastTexasRadio.com

Majority of UK Adults Received No Financial Education in School, as Many Struggle to Manage Household Finances – Fintech Finance

August 21, 2024
Blue to Gold Money Management Center at A&M-Commerce Empowers Students Through Financial Literacy - EastTexasRadio.com

AK Credit Celebrates Over 15 Years of Innovation and Ethical Lending Under the Leadership of Kugean KC – The Manila Times

August 21, 2024